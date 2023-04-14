Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Say Sell These 3 Tech Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Here's a look at the most recent high-yield dividend stock ratings from the most accurate Wall Street analysts.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the information technology sector.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE

Dividend Yield: 3%

3% Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $13 to $14 on March 3, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Meta Marshall maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $13 to $14 on March 3, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Citigroup analyst Jim Suva maintained a Sell rating and boosted the price target from $11.5 to $13 on Dec. 1, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Jim Suva maintained a Sell rating and boosted the price target from $11.5 to $13 on Dec. 1, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Recent News: Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued strong Q2 revenue guidance.

Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX

Dividend Yield: 6.86%

6.86% Citigroup analyst Jim Suva maintained a Sell rating and slashed the price target from $15 to $10 on Oct. 26, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Jim Suva maintained a Sell rating and slashed the price target from $15 to $10 on Oct. 26, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty maintained an Underweight rating and increased the price target from $13 to $14 on July 27, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

analyst Katy Huberty maintained an Underweight rating and increased the price target from $13 to $14 on July 27, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%. Recent News: Xerox Holdings reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 9.2% year-on-year to $1.94 billion, beating the consensus of $1.89 billion.

HP Inc. HPQ

Dividend Yield: 3.54%

3.54% Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained an Underweight rating on the stock and cut the price target from $27 to $24 on Nov. 23, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Tim Long maintained an Underweight rating on the stock and cut the price target from $27 to $24 on Nov. 23, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. B of A Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan maintained an Underperform rating and slashed the price target from $30 to $27 on Nov. 18, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Wamsi Mohan maintained an Underperform rating and slashed the price target from $30 to $27 on Nov. 18, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. Recent News: HP reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

