MGM Resorts, Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Cardiovascular Systems And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones gaining around 150 points on Thursday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. CSII shares climbed 48.6% to $19.78 following Q2 results. Abbott Laboratories agreed to acquire Cardiovascular Systems for $20 per share for an equity value of approximately $890 million.

gained 37.7% to $19.00 following upbeat quarterly sales. AppLovin Corporation APP shares rose 29.8% to $16.46 after the company issued strong Q1 guidance.

shares rose 29.8% to $16.46 after the company issued strong Q1 guidance. 23andMe Holding Co. ME jumped 17.5% to $2.96 following strong quarterly sales.

gained 16.4% to $20.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. QuinStreet, Inc. QNST rose 16% to $16.93 following strong quarterly sales.

rose 16% to $16.93 following strong quarterly sales. Unity Software Inc. U climbed 15.8% to $42.10. Unity Software's mobile game publishing solution Supersonic deepened its white box approach to game publishing with upgrades including level analytics, crash center checks, and a multi-platform marketability tool.

gained 15.6% to $20.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. DHT Holdings, Inc. DHT jumped 13.4% to $10.35 following strong quarterly results.

jumped 13.4% to $10.35 following strong quarterly results. Merus N.V. MRUS jumped 13.2% to $18.13.

jumped 13.2% to $18.13. FormFactor, Inc. FORM gained 13% to $32.71 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.

gained 13% to $32.71 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. MPWR gained 12.5% to $520.83 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS. The company issued Q1 revenue guidance with a midpoint above estimates.

gained 12.5% to $520.83 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS. The company issued Q1 revenue guidance with a midpoint above estimates. Maximus, Inc. MMS jumped 11.1% to $83.96 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and raised FY23 revenue guidance.

jumped 11.1% to $83.96 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and raised FY23 revenue guidance. CoreCivic, Inc. CXW gained 10.9% to $11.18 following Q4 results.

gained 10.9% to $11.18 following Q4 results. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. MSGE gained 10.8% to $59.13. Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported second-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 24% year-on-year to $642.2 million, beating the consensus of $601.5 million.

gained 10.8% to $59.13. Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported second-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 24% year-on-year to $642.2 million, beating the consensus of $601.5 million. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS rose 10.4% to $9.31. Jefferies upgraded Hims & Hers Health from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $7 to $11.

rose 10.4% to $9.31. Jefferies upgraded Hims & Hers Health from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $7 to $11. Gates Industrial Corporation plc GTES gained 10.4% to $14.49 following strong quarterly results.

gained 10.4% to $14.49 following strong quarterly results. iQIYI, Inc. IQ gained 9.9% to $7.72.

gained 9.9% to $7.72. MediaAlpha, Inc. MAX jumped 9.6% to $14.55.

jumped 9.6% to $14.55. Eneti Inc. NETI gained 9.1% to $10.71 following Q4 results.

gained 9.1% to $10.71 following Q4 results. Paycor HCM, Inc. PYCR surged 8.8% to $26.71 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results. Additionally, the company issued Q3 and FY23 revenue guidance above analyst estimates.

surged 8.8% to $26.71 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results. Additionally, the company issued Q3 and FY23 revenue guidance above analyst estimates. Everest Re Group, Ltd. RE gained 7.4% to $383.37 after the company reported mixed Q4 financial results.

gained 7.4% to $383.37 after the company reported mixed Q4 financial results. MGM Resorts International MGM jumped 7.2% to $44.42 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 revenues and announced a $2 billion buyback.

