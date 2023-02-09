ñol


MGM Resorts, Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Cardiovascular Systems And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
February 9, 2023 11:18 AM | 3 min read
U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones gaining around 150 points on Thursday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session.

  • Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. CSII shares climbed 48.6% to $19.78 following Q2 results. Abbott Laboratories agreed to acquire Cardiovascular Systems for $20 per share for an equity value of approximately $890 million.
  • Blue Bird Corporation BLBD gained 37.7% to $19.00 following upbeat quarterly sales.
  • AppLovin Corporation APP shares rose 29.8% to $16.46 after the company issued strong Q1 guidance.
  • 23andMe Holding Co. ME jumped 17.5% to $2.96 following strong quarterly sales.
  • Sonos, Inc. SONO gained 16.4% to $20.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • QuinStreet, Inc. QNST rose 16% to $16.93 following strong quarterly sales.
  • Unity Software Inc. U climbed 15.8% to $42.10. Unity Software's mobile game publishing solution Supersonic deepened its white box approach to game publishing with upgrades including level analytics, crash center checks, and a multi-platform marketability tool.
  • DHT Holdings, Inc. DHT jumped 13.4% to $10.35 following strong quarterly results.
  • Merus N.V. MRUS jumped 13.2% to $18.13.
  • FormFactor, Inc. FORM gained 13% to $32.71 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. MPWR gained 12.5% to $520.83 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS. The company issued Q1 revenue guidance with a midpoint above estimates.
  • Maximus, Inc. MMS jumped 11.1% to $83.96 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and raised FY23 revenue guidance.
  • CoreCivic, Inc. CXW gained 10.9% to $11.18 following Q4 results.
  • Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. MSGE gained 10.8% to $59.13. Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported second-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 24% year-on-year to $642.2 million, beating the consensus of $601.5 million.
  • Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS rose 10.4% to $9.31. Jefferies upgraded Hims & Hers Health from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $7 to $11.
  • Gates Industrial Corporation plc GTES gained 10.4% to $14.49 following strong quarterly results.
  • iQIYI, Inc. IQ gained 9.9% to $7.72.
  • MediaAlpha, Inc. MAX jumped 9.6% to $14.55.
  • Eneti Inc. NETI gained 9.1% to $10.71 following Q4 results.
  • Paycor HCM, Inc. PYCR surged 8.8% to $26.71 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results. Additionally, the company issued Q3 and FY23 revenue guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Everest Re Group, Ltd. RE gained 7.4% to $383.37 after the company reported mixed Q4 financial results.
  • MGM Resorts International MGM jumped 7.2% to $44.42 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 revenues and announced a $2 billion buyback.

