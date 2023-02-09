ñol


Ethereum Falls Below This Key Level; Neo Emerges As Top Gainer

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
February 9, 2023 10:22 AM | 1 min read

Bitcoin BTC/USD traded lower, falling below the key $23,000 level on Thursday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded losses, dropping below the $1,700 mark this morning.

Neo NEO/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while SingularityNET AGIX/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.06 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 1.4%. BTC was trading lower by 1.3% at $22,693, while ETH fell by around 1.4% to $1,638 on Thursday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

  • Neo NEO/USD

Price: $10.20
24-hour gain: 14.5%

  • Rocket Pool RPL/USD

Price: $44.35
24-hour gain: 8.6%

  • Chainlink LINK/USD

Price: $7.69
24-hour gain: 6.9%

  • Loopring LRC/USD

Price: $0.403
24-hour gain: 6.5%

  • Mina MINA/USD

Price: $0.8638
24-hour gain: 4.7%

Losers

  • SingularityNET AGIX/USD

Price: $0.4218
24-hour drop: 12.1%

  • Render Token RNDR/USD

Price: $1.60
24-hour drop: 10.3%

  • Flow FLOW/USD

Price: $1.11
24-hour drop: 9%

  • Optimism OP/USD

Price: $2.66
24-hour drop: 8.4%

  • The Graph GRT/USD

Price: $0.1703
24-hour drop: 8%

