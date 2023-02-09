Ethereum Falls Below This Key Level; Neo Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD traded lower, falling below the key $23,000 level on Thursday.
Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded losses, dropping below the $1,700 mark this morning.
Neo NEO/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while SingularityNET AGIX/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.06 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 1.4%. BTC was trading lower by 1.3% at $22,693, while ETH fell by around 1.4% to $1,638 on Thursday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Neo NEO/USD
Price: $10.20
24-hour gain: 14.5%
- Rocket Pool RPL/USD
Price: $44.35
24-hour gain: 8.6%
- Chainlink LINK/USD
Price: $7.69
24-hour gain: 6.9%
- Loopring LRC/USD
Price: $0.403
24-hour gain: 6.5%
- Mina MINA/USD
Price: $0.8638
24-hour gain: 4.7%
Losers
- SingularityNET AGIX/USD
Price: $0.4218
24-hour drop: 12.1%
- Render Token RNDR/USD
Price: $1.60
24-hour drop: 10.3%
- Flow FLOW/USD
Price: $1.11
24-hour drop: 9%
- Optimism OP/USD
Price: $2.66
24-hour drop: 8.4%
- The Graph GRT/USD
Price: $0.1703
24-hour drop: 8%
Read This Next: Disney To Rally Over 20%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Thursday
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.