Ethereum Falls Below This Key Level; Neo Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD traded lower, falling below the key $23,000 level on Thursday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded losses, dropping below the $1,700 mark this morning.

Neo NEO/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while SingularityNET AGIX/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.06 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 1.4%. BTC was trading lower by 1.3% at $22,693, while ETH fell by around 1.4% to $1,638 on Thursday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Neo NEO/USD

Price: $10.20

24-hour gain: 14.5%

Rocket Pool RPL/USD

Price: $44.35

24-hour gain: 8.6%

Chainlink LINK/USD

Price: $7.69

24-hour gain: 6.9%

Loopring LRC/USD

Price: $0.403

24-hour gain: 6.5%

Mina MINA/USD

Price: $0.8638

24-hour gain: 4.7%

Losers

SingularityNET AGIX/USD

Price: $0.4218

24-hour drop: 12.1%

Render Token RNDR/USD

Price: $1.60

24-hour drop: 10.3%

Flow FLOW/USD

Price: $1.11

24-hour drop: 9%

Optimism OP/USD

Price: $2.66

24-hour drop: 8.4%

The Graph GRT/USD

Price: $0.1703

24-hour drop: 8%

