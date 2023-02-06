Why PayPal And Coinbase Are Trading Lower; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE shares surged 31.48% to $1.42 in pre-market trading.
- Arqit Quantum Inc. ARQQ shares rose 20.0% to $3 in pre-market trading.
- Catalent, Inc. CTLT rose 17.64% to $65.94 in pre-market trading after Danaher Corporation DHR hinted at a deal with the life sciences company.
- SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN shares rose 17.02% to $3.3 in pre-market trading amid the popularity of AI on social media.
- Edgio, Inc. EGIO rose 16.46% to $1.91 in pre-market trading after the downtrend on Friday.
- BigBear.Ai, Inc. BBAI shares rose 13.48% to $5.89 in pre-market trading.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC shares rose 8.05% to $6.57 in pre-market trading.
- C3.Ai, Inc. AI rose 5.44% to $27.29 in pre-market trading on trending AI discussions across social media channels.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. SPCE shares rose 3.45% to $6.29 in pre-market trading after news of State Street Corp. STT increasing its passive stake in the company to 6.30%.
- TMC The Metals Company Inc. TMC rose 3.33% to $1.24 in pre-market trading.
- Aurora Innovation, Inc. AUR rose 3.03% to $2.04 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- IQIYI, Inc. IQ shares dropped 6.62% to $6.92 in pre-market trading.
- Lufax Holding Ltd. LU declined 6.05% to $2.8 in pre-market trading.
- Gaotu Techedu Inc. GOTU declined 5.68% to $3.49 in pre-market trading.
- Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN declined 5.41% to $2.45 in pre-market trading.
- Newmont Corporation NEM shares fell 4.74% to $47.49 in pre-market trading after the company announced its willingness to take over 100% of the issued shares of Newcrest Mining.
- Nordstrom, Inc. JWN shares declined 3.76% to $25.39 in pre-market trading amid board shake-up rumours.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. EDU declined 3.63% to $40.44 in pre-market trading.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN declined 3.09% to $72.33 in pre-market trading amid short squeeze prospects. The stock has climbed around 122% year to date.
- Datadog, Inc. DDOG declined 2.91% to $77.15 in pre-market after KeyBanc analyst Michael Turits downgraded the stock to Sector Weight from Overweight.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited VIPS declined 2.83% to $14.78 in pre-market trading.
- PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL declined 2.75% to $83.17 in pre-market trading after Raymong James analyst John Davis downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.
