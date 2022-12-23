Why DBV Technologies Shares Are Trading Higher By 38%; Here Are 26 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers

Expion360 Inc . XPON shares rose 152% to $2.47 in pre-market trading. Expion360 been selected as the exclusive supplier of high-energy lithium ion batteries for an overland trailer available through SUV dealerships nationwide.

. shares rose 152% to $2.47 in pre-market trading. Expion360 been selected as the exclusive supplier of high-energy lithium ion batteries for an overland trailer available through SUV dealerships nationwide. Core Scientific, Inc . CORZ rose 66% to $0.1464 in pre-market trading after gaining 73% on Thursday. Core Scientific recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

. rose 66% to $0.1464 in pre-market trading after gaining 73% on Thursday. Core Scientific recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. DBV Technologies S.A. DBVT shares rose 38% to $1.63 in pre-market trading after the company said that the FDA has lifted partial clinical hold on VITESSE Phase 3 pivotal trial clinical trial that evaluates the modified viaskin peanut 250 patch in peanut-allergic children ages 4-7 years.

shares rose 38% to $1.63 in pre-market trading after the company said that the FDA has lifted partial clinical hold on VITESSE Phase 3 pivotal trial clinical trial that evaluates the modified viaskin peanut 250 patch in peanut-allergic children ages 4-7 years. Immuron Limited IMRN rose 27.2% to $2.20 in pre-market trading after the company received FDA approval for Travelan IND application.

rose 27.2% to $2.20 in pre-market trading after the company received FDA approval for Travelan IND application. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. APE rose 26.7% to $1.52 in pre-market trading after jumping 75% on Thursday. AMC announced it would sell APE units to Antara Capital at an average price of $0.66 per share.

rose 26.7% to $1.52 in pre-market trading after jumping 75% on Thursday. AMC announced it would sell APE units to Antara Capital at an average price of $0.66 per share. Swvl Holdings Corp . SWVL rose 22.5% to $0.1347 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Thursday.

. rose 22.5% to $0.1347 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Thursday. iMedia Brands, Inc . IMBI shares rose 17.4% to $0.5513 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to sell three buildings for $48 million.

. shares rose 17.4% to $0.5513 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to sell three buildings for $48 million. AIM ImmunoTech Inc . AIM rose 17.4% to $0.42 in pre-market trading. AIM ImmunoTech recently named Christopher McAleer, Ph.D. as Scientific Officer.

. rose 17.4% to $0.42 in pre-market trading. AIM ImmunoTech recently named Christopher McAleer, Ph.D. as Scientific Officer. OceanPal Inc . OP rose 16.4% to $1.55 in pre-market trading after dropping 23% on Thursday. Oceanpal recently announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.

. rose 16.4% to $1.55 in pre-market trading after dropping 23% on Thursday. Oceanpal recently announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc . APRN rose 13.1% to $1.08 in pre-market trading after gaining over 11% on Thursday.

. rose 13.1% to $1.08 in pre-market trading after gaining over 11% on Thursday. 51Talk Online Education Group COE rose 11.8% to $6.80 in pre-market trading after declining around 9% on Thursday.

rose 11.8% to $6.80 in pre-market trading after declining around 9% on Thursday. Versus Systems Inc. VS rose 10.1% to $0.5175 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Thursday. Versus recently announced pricing of a $2.1 million public offering.

rose 10.1% to $0.5175 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Thursday. Versus recently announced pricing of a $2.1 million public offering. Luokung Technology Corp . LKCO rose 10.1% to $0.1899 in pre-market trading.

. rose 10.1% to $0.1899 in pre-market trading. Coherus BioSciences, Inc . CHRS rose 9.3% to $8.10 in pre-market trading.

. rose 9.3% to $8.10 in pre-market trading. Bit Brother Limited BTB rose 8.1% to $10.41 in pre-market trading after declining around 9% on Thursday.

rose 8.1% to $10.41 in pre-market trading after declining around 9% on Thursday. The Very Good Food Company Inc. VGFC rose 7.9% to $0.0755 in pre-market trading after the company announced financing transaction.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .



Losers

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited EJH shares fell 17% to $1.12 in pre-market trading after jumping 92% on Thursday. E-Home Household Services recently entered into definitive equity transfer agreement for acquisition of 20% equity interests in Zhongrun Pharmaceutical.

shares fell 17% to $1.12 in pre-market trading after jumping 92% on Thursday. E-Home Household Services recently entered into definitive equity transfer agreement for acquisition of 20% equity interests in Zhongrun Pharmaceutical. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. CNXA fell 14.3% to $0.2219 in pre-market trading after jumping 24% on Thursday.

fell 14.3% to $0.2219 in pre-market trading after jumping 24% on Thursday. Mission Produce Inc AVO fell 13.7% to $12.61 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Thursday.

fell 13.7% to $12.61 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Limoneira Co LMNR fell 13% to $11.60 in pre-market trading. Limoneira posted a wider-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter, while sales topped estimates.

fell 13% to $11.60 in pre-market trading. Limoneira posted a wider-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter, while sales topped estimates. Laser Photonics Corporation LASE shares fell 9.3% to $1.94 in pre-market trading. Laser Photonics recently announced it received an order from the largest glass manufacturer in North America.

shares fell 9.3% to $1.94 in pre-market trading. Laser Photonics recently announced it received an order from the largest glass manufacturer in North America. Nutanix, Inc. NTNX fell 9.1% to $25.39 in pre-market trading. Nutanix Chief Operating Officer David Sangster recently sold a total of 121,478 shares at an average price of $30.80.

fell 9.1% to $25.39 in pre-market trading. Nutanix Chief Operating Officer David Sangster recently sold a total of 121,478 shares at an average price of $30.80. EUDA Health Holdings Limited EUDA fell 8% to $1.73 in pre-market trading.

fell 8% to $1.73 in pre-market trading. Acasti Pharma Inc. ACST shares fell 7.3% to $0.51 in pre-market trading. Acasti Pharma recently said preliminary topline results met all primary outcome measures in single dose pharmacokinetic study for GTX-101.

shares fell 7.3% to $0.51 in pre-market trading. Acasti Pharma recently said preliminary topline results met all primary outcome measures in single dose pharmacokinetic study for GTX-101. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC fell 6.9% to $4.57 in pre-market trading. AMC Entertainment Holdings announced an equity capital raise and a debt for equity exchange.

fell 6.9% to $4.57 in pre-market trading. AMC Entertainment Holdings announced an equity capital raise and a debt for equity exchange. Berkeley Lights, Inc. BLI fell 6.7% to $2.78 in pre-market trading. Berkeley Lights agreed to acquire IsoPlexis in an all-stock transaction valued at $57.8 million.

Read This Next: Why Fear Level Among US Investors Is Increasing