Why Core Scientific Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 32%; Here Are 26 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers

ADC Therapeutics SA ADCT shares rose 36.8% to $4.35 in pre-market trading. ADC Therapeutics and Sobi announced European Commission approval of ZYNLONTA for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

shares rose 36.8% to $4.35 in pre-market trading. ADC Therapeutics and Sobi announced European Commission approval of ZYNLONTA for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Energy Focus, Inc. EFOI rose 22.1% to $0.3899 in pre-market trading after declining 11% on Tuesday. Energy Focus, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.29 per share.

rose 22.1% to $0.3899 in pre-market trading after declining 11% on Tuesday. Energy Focus, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.29 per share. Caravelle International Group CACO shares rose 21.8% to $2.57 in pre-market trading after dropping 57% on Tuesday.

shares rose 21.8% to $2.57 in pre-market trading after dropping 57% on Tuesday. 180 Life Sciences Corp. ATNF rose 18.8% to $2.65 in pre-market trading. 180 Life Sciences Corp shares dropped 15% on Tuesday after the company announced a $6 million registered direct offering.

rose 18.8% to $2.65 in pre-market trading. 180 Life Sciences Corp shares dropped 15% on Tuesday after the company announced a $6 million registered direct offering. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV rose 17.3% to $0.2398 in pre-market trading. Grove announced receipt of continued listing standards notice from NYSE.

rose 17.3% to $0.2398 in pre-market trading. Grove announced receipt of continued listing standards notice from NYSE. TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. RNAZ rose 17.2% to $0.3880 in pre-market trading after dropping 27% on Tuesday.

rose 17.2% to $0.3880 in pre-market trading after dropping 27% on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. NKE rose 13.1% to $116.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday.

rose 13.1% to $116.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday. Digital Ally, Inc. DGLY shares rose 12% to $0.3096 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Tuesday.

shares rose 12% to $0.3096 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Tuesday. Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL rose 11.5% to $0.2599 in pre-market trading after jumping 16% on Tuesday.

rose 11.5% to $0.2599 in pre-market trading after jumping 16% on Tuesday. Bird Global, Inc. BRDS rose 9.7% to $0.1755 in pre-market trading after dropping 10% on Tuesday. Bird Global announced proposed merger with profitable partner Bird Canada.

rose 9.7% to $0.1755 in pre-market trading after dropping 10% on Tuesday. Bird Global announced proposed merger with profitable partner Bird Canada. Lottery.com Inc. LTRY rose 8% to $0.2425 in pre-market trading after dropping 7% on Tuesday.

rose 8% to $0.2425 in pre-market trading after dropping 7% on Tuesday. Invitae Corporation NVTA rose 7.1% to $1.95 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Tuesday.

rose 7.1% to $1.95 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Tuesday. FedEx Corporation FDX rose 4.5% to $171.69 in pre-market trading. FedEx posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company also said it sees FY23 earnings of $13.00 to $14.00 per share, versus analysts’ estimates of $14.08 per share.



Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .



Losers

Celyad Oncology SA CYAD fell 46.2% to $0.56 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on its strategic business model, continuing to focus on opportunities to fully harness the true potential of its proprietary technology platforms and intellectual property.

fell 46.2% to $0.56 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on its strategic business model, continuing to focus on opportunities to fully harness the true potential of its proprietary technology platforms and intellectual property. Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ shares fell 31.5% to $0.1427 in pre-market trading. Core Scientific is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on early Wednesday morning, CNBC reported, citing sources.

shares fell 31.5% to $0.1427 in pre-market trading. Core Scientific is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on early Wednesday morning, CNBC reported, citing sources. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited EJH shares fell 15.5% to $0.45 in pre-market trading. E-Home Household Services entered into definitive equity transfer agreement for acquisition of 20% equity interests in Zhongrun Pharmaceutical.

shares fell 15.5% to $0.45 in pre-market trading. E-Home Household Services entered into definitive equity transfer agreement for acquisition of 20% equity interests in Zhongrun Pharmaceutical. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. SPRB fell 14.3% to $0.90 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Tuesday.

fell 14.3% to $0.90 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Tuesday. Alset Inc. AEI fell 14.1% to $0.16 in pre-market trading after jumping 23% on Tuesday.

fell 14.1% to $0.16 in pre-market trading after jumping 23% on Tuesday. Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. RAYA fell 13% to $2.35 in pre-market trading after jumping over 47% on Tuesday.

fell 13% to $2.35 in pre-market trading after jumping over 47% on Tuesday. NantHealth, Inc. NH fell 9.5% to $3.32 in pre-market trading after dropping over 12% on Tuesday. NantHealth recently announced a 1-for-15 reverse stock split.

fell 9.5% to $3.32 in pre-market trading after dropping over 12% on Tuesday. NantHealth recently announced a 1-for-15 reverse stock split. Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. CELZ shares fell 9.1% to $0.3450 in pre-market trading. Creative Medical Technology, last month, announced FDA clearance of investigational new drug application for AlloStem.

shares fell 9.1% to $0.3450 in pre-market trading. Creative Medical Technology, last month, announced FDA clearance of investigational new drug application for AlloStem. Cosmos Health Inc. COSM fell 9% to $7.97 in pre-market trading after gaining 15% on Tuesday. Cosmos Health recently announced pricing of a $32.5 million registered direct offering and concurrent private placement priced at-the-market.

fell 9% to $7.97 in pre-market trading after gaining 15% on Tuesday. Cosmos Health recently announced pricing of a $32.5 million registered direct offering and concurrent private placement priced at-the-market. Markforged Holding Corporation MKFG fell 8.5% to $0.7908 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Tuesday.

fell 8.5% to $0.7908 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Tuesday. IMV Inc. IMV fell 8.2% to $2.57 in pre-market trading. IMV announced closing of $9 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

fell 8.2% to $2.57 in pre-market trading. IMV announced closing of $9 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TERN fell 8.1% to $7.77 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $75 million public offering.

fell 8.1% to $7.77 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $75 million public offering. Exicure, Inc. XCUR shares fell 7.7% to $0.72 in pre-market trading. Exicure Inc recently announced the termination of its collaboration agreements with AbbVie Inc and Ipsen BioPharm Limited.

Also read this: Why Fear Level Among US Investors Is Increasing