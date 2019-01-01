|Day Range3.050 - 3.886
|52 Wk Range1.720 - 3.750
|Open / Close3.450 / 3.300
|Float / Outstanding- / 12.000M
|Vol / Avg.570.828K / 777.104K
|Mkt Cap39.480M
|P/E10.239
|50d Avg. Price2.710
|Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float-
|EPS0.349
Erayak Power Solution Gr Stock (NASDAQ: RAYA) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Day Range3.050 - 3.886
|52 Wk Range1.720 - 3.750
|Open / Close3.450 / 3.300
|Float / Outstanding- / 12.000M
|Vol / Avg.570.828K / 777.104K
|Mkt Cap39.480M
|P/E10.239
|50d Avg. Price2.710
|Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float-
|EPS0.349
|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-02-20
|REV
You can purchase shares of Erayak Power Solution Gr (NASDAQ: RAYA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Erayak Power Solution Gr’s space includes: Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR), American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC), Energous (NASDAQ:WATT), Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) and Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC).
There is no analysis for Erayak Power Solution Gr
The stock price for Erayak Power Solution Gr (NASDAQ: RAYA) is $3.29 last updated December 22, 2022, 8:59 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Erayak Power Solution Gr.
Erayak Power Solution Gr’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Monday, February 20, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Erayak Power Solution Gr.
Erayak Power Solution Gr is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.