Erayak Power Solution Gr
(NASDAQ:RAYA)
$3.29
-0.28[-7.84%]
At close: Dec 22
$3.21
-0.0800[-2.43%]
After Hours: 7:59PM EDT
Day Range3.050 - 3.88652 Wk Range1.720 - 3.750Open / Close3.450 / 3.300Float / Outstanding- / 12.000M
Vol / Avg.570.828K / 777.104KMkt Cap39.480MP/E10.23950d Avg. Price2.710
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS0.349

Erayak Power Solution Gr Stock (NASDAQ: RAYA) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Erayak Power Solution Group Inc engages in manufacturing, research and development, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products. It derives the majority revenue from three products namely inverters, chargers, and gasoline generators.
Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-02-20
REV
Q

How do I buy Erayak Power Solution Gr (RAYA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Erayak Power Solution Gr (NASDAQ: RAYA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Erayak Power Solution Gr's (RAYA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Erayak Power Solution Gr (RAYA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Erayak Power Solution Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Erayak Power Solution Gr (RAYA)?

A

The stock price for Erayak Power Solution Gr (NASDAQ: RAYA) is $3.29 last updated December 22, 2022, 8:59 PM UTC.

Q

Does Erayak Power Solution Gr (RAYA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Erayak Power Solution Gr.

Q

When is Erayak Power Solution Gr (NASDAQ:RAYA) reporting earnings?

A

Erayak Power Solution Gr’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Monday, February 20, 2023.

Q

Is Erayak Power Solution Gr (RAYA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Erayak Power Solution Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Erayak Power Solution Gr (RAYA) operate in?

A

Erayak Power Solution Gr is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.