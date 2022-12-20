Why Entrada Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Lower By 32%; Here Are 31 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- IceCure Medical Ltd ICCM shares rose 158% to $2.42 in pre-market trading after the company announced interim results from the ICESECRET study for the treatment of patients with small renal masses who cannot be offered kidney-preserving surgery.
- Exicure, Inc. XCUR shares rose 46% to $1.08 in pre-market trading. Exicure 10% owner CBI USA, Inc. acquired a total of 3,400,000 shares at an average price of $1.60.
- Verona Pharma plc VRNA rose 39.3% to $18.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported positive results of its Phase 3 ENHANCE-1 trial evaluating nebulized ensifentrine for the maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
- Otonomy, Inc OTIC rose 28.6% to $0.1475 in pre-market trading after the company issued a corporate update. The company said it approved and adopted plan of liquidation and dissolution, to include distribution of remaining cash to stockholders following orderly wind down of company's operations.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INO rose 18.5% to $1.85 in pre-market trading after dropping over 13% on Monday.
- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. HCTI rose 18.4% to $0.3079 in pre-market trading after declining 16% on Monday. Healthcare Triangle, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.06 per share.
- Metacrine, Inc. MTCR rose 17% to $0.4098 in pre-market trading. Tang Capital Partners reported in 13G filing a 7.1% stake in Metacrine.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. VLON shares rose 16.5% to $0.3650 in pre-market trading. Vallon Pharmaceuticals and GRI Bio recently announced they entered into a merger agreement.
- Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. SMFG rose 16% to $7.97 in pre-market trading.
- Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADXN rose 15% to $0.69 in pre-market trading.
- Surrozen, Inc. SRZN rose 12.5% to $0.5406 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Monday.
- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG rose 12.6% to $6.25 in pre-market trading.
- OpGen, Inc. OPGN rose 12.5% to $0.1475 in pre-market trading. OpGen recently announced topline data from its Unyvero urinary tract infections (UTI) clinical trial.
- Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL rose 11.5% to $0.2234 in pre-market trading after dropping 22% on Monday.
- Baudax Bio, Inc. BXRX rose 10.9% to $2.04 in pre-market trading. Baudax Bio recently announced initiation of a Phase II clinical trial evaluationg BX1000 in patients undergoing surgery.
- NextDecade Corporation NEXT shares rose 10.1% to $4.55 in pre-market trading after dipping 7% on Monday.
- Icosavax, Inc. ICVX rose 8.1% to $9.77 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Monday. The company recently provided a six-month immunogenicity update from its Phase 1/1b trial of IVX-121 against respiratory syncytial virus
Losers
- Entrada Therapeutics Inc TRDA fell 32.1% to $13.50 in pre-market trading after the company said it received a clinical hold notice from the FDA regarding its Investigational New Drug Application for ENTR-601-44 for the potential treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. SLNO shares fell 24.3% to $1.40 in pre-market trading. Soleno Therapeutics shares jumped around 104% on Monday after the company announced a financing commitment for up to $60 million..
- Axcella Health Inc. AXLA shares fell 22.7% to $0.3321 in pre-market trading after gaining 165% on Monday. Axcella Health recently announced organizational and program updates, including a reprioritization of its programs for Long COVID Fatigue and Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and a restructuring of operations.
- Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. CRKN fell 20.5% to $0.1410 in pre-market trading after dropping 13% on Monday. Crown ElectroKinetics, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.18 per share.
- Camber Energy, Inc. CEI fell 19.1% to $0.0867 in pre-market trading. Camber Energy shares jumped 73% on Monday after the company announced an anticipated effective date of December 21, 2022 for its previously-announced 1-for-50 reverse stock split.
- Caravelle International Group CACO fell 17.7% to $3.94 in pre-market trading after declining over 12% on Monday.
- EUDA Health Holdings Limited EUDA fell 17.4% to $1.32 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 10% on Monday.
- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. HOTH fell 16.5% to $2.46 in pre-market trading after dropping 14% on Monday. Hoth Therapeutics recently announced submission of investigational new drug application for HT-001.
- NantHealth, Inc. NH shares fell 15.9% to $3.54 in pre-market trading after dropping 26% on Monday. NantHealth recently announced a 1-for-15 reverse stock split.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. HTGM shares fell 13.3% to $0.7125 in pre-market trading after jumping 49% on Monday.
- Reed's, Inc. REED fell 13% to $0.0879 in pre-market trading after gaining around 35% on Monday.
- AppTech Payments Corp. APCX fell 10.8% to $1.25 in pre-market trading after jumping 55% on Monday.
- Shift Technologies, Inc. SFT fell 10.2% to $0.16 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Monday.
- Gaotu Techedu Inc. GOTU fell 7.1% to $3.01 in pre-market trading. Gaotu Techedu, last month, reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 45.6% year-on-year to RMB606.2 million ($85.21 million).
