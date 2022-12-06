Meta Platforms, Herbalife And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Tuesday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Tuesday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session.

Gossamer Bio, Inc. GOSS shares tumbled 70.6% to $2.7356 after the company reported announced topline results for the TORREY Phase 2 study of seralutinib in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. CKPT dropped 20% to $4.20. Checkpoint Therapeutics announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.. MRTX shares declined 19.1% to $74.92 after the company announced late-breaking results evaluating concurrent adagrasib and pembrolizumab in first-line advanced/metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. HLF fell 19.2% to $14.15 after the company announced a convertible senior note offering of $250 million.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. NRGV dipped 12.3% to $2.86.

NRG Energy, Inc. NRG dropped 12.1% to $35.90 after the company announced it will acquire Vivint Smart Home for $12 per share in cash.

Membership Collective Group Inc. MCG fell 12.1% to $3.9250.

Fluence Energy, Inc. FLNC declined 11.7% to $14.21.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. PLMR fell 11.5% to $52.40.

AppLovin Corporation APP fell 11.3% to $11.37.

NerdWallet, Inc. NRDS dropped 11.1% to $10.61. Morgan Stanley maintained Nerdwallet with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $12 to $11.

Canopy Growth Corporation CGC fell 10.5% to $3.8650

TuSimple Holdings Inc. TSP fell 10.4% to $2.0250. TuSimple Holdings and Navistar agreed to terminate their co-development under the 2020 Joint Development Agreement.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY declined 9.9% to $3.2497.

Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX dropped 9.2% to $3.6610.

Snap Inc. SNAP fell 9% to $9.19.

Lucid Group, Inc. LCID dropped 8.9% to $8.59.

Roku, Inc. ROKU fell 7.3% to $52.25. Roku SVP, Corporate Development Gilbert Fuchsberg sold a total of 2,040 shares at an average price of $59.16.

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN fell 7.2% to $42.66.

Match Group, Inc. MTCH declined 6.6% to $42.76.

Meta Platforms, Inc. META dropped 6.2% to $114.86. EU privacy regulators reportedly ruled the company should not require users to agree to personalized ads based on online activity.

