Bitcoin Drops But Remains Above This Key Level; GMX Becomes Top Loser

Crypto prices came under pressure, as Bitcoin BTC/USD, the most valued cryptocurrency in the world, traded lower this morning, but remained above the key $17,000 level on Tuesday.
Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded losses, but traded above the $1,200 level.
Axie Infinity AXS/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while GMX GMX/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $852.29 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 1.5%. BTC was trading lower by 1.3% at $17,015, while ETH fell by around 2.4% to $1,256 on Tuesday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Axie Infinity AXS/USD
Price: $9.10
24-hour gain: 9.4%
- Synthetix SNX/USD
Price: $1.91
24-hour gain: 4%
- Arweave AR/USD
Price: $9.63
24-hour gain: 4%
- Stacks STX/USD
Price: $0.258
24-hour gain: 1.7%
- Curve DAO Token CRV/USD
Price: $0.6916
24-hour gain: 1.5%
Losers
- GMX GMX/USD
Price: $51.49
24-hour drop: 6.1%
- Cronos CRO/USD
Price: $0.06607
24-hour drop: 6%
- Kava KAVA/USD
Price: $0.8851
24-hour drop: 5.7%
- EthereumPoW ETHW/USD
Price: $3.72
24-hour drop: 5.5%
- Litecoin LTC/USD
Price: $79.30
24-hour drop: 5.2%
