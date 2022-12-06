Bitcoin Drops But Remains Above This Key Level; GMX Becomes Top Loser

Crypto prices came under pressure, as Bitcoin BTC/USD, the most valued cryptocurrency in the world, traded lower this morning, but remained above the key $17,000 level on Tuesday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded losses, but traded above the $1,200 level.

Axie Infinity AXS/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while GMX GMX/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $852.29 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 1.5%. BTC was trading lower by 1.3% at $17,015, while ETH fell by around 2.4% to $1,256 on Tuesday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:



Gainers

Axie Infinity AXS/USD

Price: $9.10

24-hour gain: 9.4%

Synthetix SNX/USD

Price: $1.91

24-hour gain: 4%

Arweave AR/USD

Price: $9.63

24-hour gain: 4%

Stacks STX/USD

Price: $0.258

24-hour gain: 1.7%

Curve DAO Token CRV/USD

Price: $0.6916

24-hour gain: 1.5%



Losers

GMX GMX/USD

Price: $51.49

24-hour drop: 6.1%

Cronos CRO/USD

Price: $0.06607

24-hour drop: 6%

Kava KAVA/USD

Price: $0.8851

24-hour drop: 5.7%

EthereumPoW ETHW/USD

Price: $3.72

24-hour drop: 5.5%

Litecoin LTC/USD

Price: $79.30

24-hour drop: 5.2%