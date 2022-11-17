ñol

Why NetEase Shares Are Trading Lower; Here Are 25 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
November 17, 2022 7:49 AM | 4 min read
Gainers

  • Ardelyx Inc ARDX shares rose 81.2% to $2.21 in pre-market trading as the company said the FDA Advisory Committee voted 9-To-4 that the benefits of XPHOZAH outweigh its risks for the control of serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis.
  • Elevate Credit, Inc. ELVT shares rose 65.1% to $1.75 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by Park Cities Asset Management in an all-cash transaction at an implied value of $67 million.
  • Cuentas Inc. CUEN rose 29.6% to $0.3239 in pre-market trading after dropping 28% on Wednesday. Cuentas authorized a share repurchase program.
  • Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI rose 22.3% to $38.09 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and raised FY22 earnings forecast.
  • SomaLogic, Inc. SLGC rose 14.5% to $3.08 in pre-market trading. The company recently posted upbeat Q3 results and raised FY22 revenue guidance.
  • The9 Limited NCTY rose 10.8% to $0.9105 in pre-market trading. The9 is scheduled to hold its annual general meeting on December 19, 2022.
  • Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais CIG shares jumped 10.3% to $2.14 in pre-market trading following a 3% decline in the previous session.
  • Cartesian Growth Corporation GLBL rose 10.1% to $9.48 in pre-market trading after dropping over 15% on Wednesday.
  • Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. STSA rose 9.8% to $0.67 in pre-market trading. BML Investment Partners LP reported a 19.4% passive stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals as of November 14.
  • Bit Brother Limited BTB rose 9.1% to $0.1699 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Wednesday.
  • Skillz Inc. SKLZ rose 7.5% to $1.15 in pre-market trading after dropping 10% on Wednesday.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO rose 4% to $46.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

 

Losers

  • Fast Radius, Inc. FSRD shares fell 23.2% to $0.1613 in pre-market trading on continued volatility after the company recently established a timeline for a Chapter 11 sale process. The company’s stock jumped 106% on Wednesday.
  • Bionomics Limited BNOX fell 15.1% to $7.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of underwritten offering of 641,026 American Depositary Shares in the U.S. at a price of $7.80 per ADS.
  • SenesTech, Inc. SNES shares fell 13.5% to $2.81 in pre-market trading. SenesTech reported pricing of $5 million public offering.
  • Vaccitech plc VACC fell 10% to $2.17 in pre-market trading. Vaccitech recently posted Q3 EPS of $0.22.
  • Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ENSC shares fell 9.2% to $2.53 in pre-market trading after surging 29% on Wednesday.
  • Ormat Technologies, Inc. ORA fell 8.9% to $91.25 in pre-market trading. Ormat reported pricing of upsized public offering of 3.75 million shares of common stock on behalf of stockholder ORIX Corporation at a price of $90 per share.
  • Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL fell 8.9% to $0.1275 in pre-market trading after jumping around 12% on Wednesday.
  • Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. BWV shares fell 8.2% to $1.12 in pre-market trading after dropping 9% on Wednesday.
  • Perfect Corp. PERF fell 8% to $8.22 in pre-market trading after dipping 10% on Wednesday.
  • Sensus Healthcare, Inc. SRTS fell 7.8% to $6.70 in pre-market trading after dropping 7% on Wednesday.
  • Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. SBFM fell 7.3% to $0.7730 in pre-market trading. Sunshine Biopharma recently entered into a collaboration agreement with a North American lipid nanoparticle (LNP) company to advance the development of its mRNA-based anticancer macromolecule, K1.1.
  • Flotek Industries, Inc. FTK shares fell 6.6% to $0.99 in pre-market trading. Flotek Industries recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.25 per share.
  • NetEase, Inc. NTES shares fell 5.6% to $67.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported weak quarterly sales.

