Why TripAdvisor Shares Are Trading Sharply Lower; Here Are 29 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
November 8, 2022 6:08 AM | 4 min read
Gainers

  • Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. OCUP shares rose 27.8% to $2.67 in pre-market trading. Ocuphire Pharma entered into a global license agreement for development and commercialization of Nyxol Eye Drops for reversal of mydriasis, presbyopia and night vision disturbances.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO rose 25.5% to $2.71 in pre-market trading after dipping 17% on Monday. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals recently announced pricing of a $30 million underwritten public offering and concurrent private placement.
  • Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS rose 22.1% to $5.64 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also issued Q4 and FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. TNYA shares rose 17.7% to $2.26 in pre-market trading. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $21.
  • uCloudlink Group Inc. UCL rose 17.2% to $1.08 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Monday.
  • ContraFect Corporation CFRX rose 15.2% to $0.1797 in pre-market trading after dropping over 5% on Monday.
  • Lordstown Motors Corp. RIDE rose 13.5% to $2.10 in pre-market trading after the company announced Foxconn will invest up to $170 million in the company.
  • 2U, Inc. TWOU rose 11.6% to $7.10 in pre-market trading after reporting strong Q3 sales. Piper Sandler upgraded 2U from Underweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $8 to $7.
  • TaskUs, Inc. TASK rose 11% to $17.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also issued Q4 and FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • LivePerson, Inc. LPSN rose 10.7% to $11.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Lizhi Inc. LIZI shares rose 9.9% to $0.51 in pre-market trading. LIZHI is expected to report Q3 financial results on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.
  • SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG rose 9.5% to $231.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued Q4 sales guidance with a midpoint above analyst estimates..
  • CTI BioPharma Corp. CTIC rose 8.8% to $5.41 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Cango Inc. CANG rose 7.2% to $2.69 in pre-market trading. Cango, last month, declared a special cash dividend of $0.50 per share.
  • Ocugen, Inc. OCGN rose 5.2% to $1.61 in pre-market trading.


Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .


Losers

  • Athersys, Inc. ATHX shares fell 43.4% to $1.28 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed public offering.
  • Tripadvisor, Inc. TRIP shares fell 19.5% to $19.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • Lyft, Inc. LYFT shares fell 18.7% to $11.48 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued Q4 sales guidance below analyst estimates. Evercore ISI Group downgraded Lyft from Outperform to In-Line and lowered the price target from $41 to $18.
  • Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO fell 18.7% to $88.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and issued weak FY23 guidance.
  • Nexalin Technology, Inc. NXL fell 17.9% to $1.35 in pre-market trading.
  • GreenPower Motor Company Inc. GP fell 16.1% to $2.04 in pre-market trading after dropping 4% on Monday.
  • Five9, Inc. FIVN shares fell 12.7% to $41.00 in pre-market trading after the company issued EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • MicroCloud Hologram Inc. HOLO shares fell 10.3% to $2.10 in pre-market trading after dropping over 7% on Monday.
  • Agile Therapeutics, Inc. AGRX fell 9.1% to $0.2899 in pre-market trading after the company reported a loss for its third quarter.
  • NeuroMetrix, Inc. NURO fell 8.3% to $1.64 in pre-market trading. NeuroMetrix recently announced the strategic launch of Quell Fibromyalgia.
  • Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. BRMK fell 8% to $5.18 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat quarterly results. The company also named Jeffrey Pyatt as Interim CEO and Jonathan Hermes as Chief Financial Officer.
  • Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. CRKN fell 8% to $0.23 in pre-market trading. Crown Electrokinetics is expected to announce Q3 results on November 11, 2022.
  • Ramaco Resources, Inc. METC shares fell 7.2% to $11.58 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
  • DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. DOCN fell 6.5% to $27.50 in pre-market trading after the company issued a weak forecast for the fourth quarter.

