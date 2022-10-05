Twitter, Ford And Other Big Gainers From Tuesday

U.S. stocks closed sharply higher with the Dow Jones jumping more than 800 points on Tuesday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session.

Twitter, Inc. TWTR gained 22.2% to close at $52.00. Elon Musk and his team of advisors sent a letter to Twitter’s litigation staff stating Musk would like to proceed with the acquisition of Twitter at $54.20 per share, or $44 billion, according to a 13D filing Musk made Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Blackbaud, Inc. BLKB climbed 18% to close at $53.13 after a 13D filing late Monday showed Clearlake Capital disclosed an 18.4% active stake in the company.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM climbed 17.2% to close at $11.20 after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target from $11 to $17.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH rose 16.8% to settle at $13.32. Shares of several companies in the hotels, restaurants & leisure sector traded higher amid overall market strength as stocks rebound following September's selloff.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC PSNY gained 16.1% to close at $5.99.

gained 16.1% to close at $5.99. Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN rose 13.8% to settle at $36.30 after the company issued an update on production and deliveries for the third quarter and said it remains on track to reach its previously provided production guidance. The company said it produced 7,363 vehicles and delivered 6,584 vehicles during the third quarter, its highest quarterly totals ever.

Shopify Inc. SHOP gained 13.6% to close at $31.53.

gained 13.6% to close at $31.53. Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN gained 13% to close at $74.50.

Credit Suisse Group AG CS jumped 12.2% to close at $4.50 as the stock rebounded after falling Monday on concerns over financial health.

Coupang, Inc. CPNG gained 11.9% to settle at $19.56. Shares of several companies in the retail & apparel sector traded higher amid overall market strength as stocks rebound following September's selloff.

Block, Inc. SQ jumped 11.9% to settle at $62.41. Deutsche Bank maintained Block with a Buy and lowered the price target from $155 to $95.

Twilio Inc. TWLO jumped 11.4% to close at $77.53.

Sea Limited SE gained 9.7% to settle at $60.67. Shares of several companies in the broader communications, media and entertainment industry traded higher amid overall market strength as Treasury yields fall and equities continue to rebound following recent weakness.

Illumina, Inc. ILMN gained 9.5% to close at $205.06 after SVB Leerink upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raised its price target from $220 to $270.

Prudential plc PUK jumped 9.4% to close at $22.23.

Lucid Group, Inc. LCID rose 9.3% to settle at $15.40.

Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER gained 9.2% to settle at $29.19 after JP Morgan issued commentary on the companies, saying it believes rideshare continues to recover.

General Motors Company GM rose 8.9% to close at $35.80. General Motors recently reported third-quarter U.S. sales of 555,580 vehicles, a 24% increase year-on-year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL climbed 8.8% to close at $30.75 after Raymond James maintained a Strong Buy on the stock and raised its price target from $50 to $52.

climbed 8.8% to close at $30.75 after Raymond James maintained a Strong Buy on the stock and raised its price target from $50 to $52. Ford Motor Company F gained 7.8% to settle at $12.36 after the company reported EV sales tripled in September.