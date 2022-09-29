ñol

Why Twin Vee Powercats Is Trading Lower By Over 30%; Here Are 30 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 29, 2022 6:55 AM | 4 min read
Gainers

  • Windtree Therapeutics, Inc WINT rose 50.7% to $0.4827 in pre-market trading after the company said Istaroxime Phase 2 study in early cardiogenic shock was published in the European Journal of Heart Failure.
  • Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc ALPS rose 41.7% to $7.68 in pre-market trading after jumping 10% on Wednesday.
  • Zovio Inc ZVO shares rose 31.5% to $0.2013 in pre-market trading.
  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ACRX rose 17.9% to $0.2560 in pre-market trading. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.06 per share.
  • Alset EHome International Inc. AEI rose 11.6% to $0.2230 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Wednesday.
  • Locafy Limited LCFY rose 10.5% to $0.40 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Wednesday.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ELOX rose 8.8% to $0.1795 in pre-market trading.
  • Biora Therapeutics, Inc. BIOR rose 7.8% to $0.5327 in pre-market trading.
  • Ideanomics, Inc. IDEX rose 7.5% to $0.3599 in pre-market trading.
  • Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. ATRA rose 7.3% to $4.12 in pre-market trading. Atara Biotherapeutics to receive additional near-term milestone payment under updated tabelecleucel commercialization agreement with Pierre Fabre.
  • 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. FDMT rose 7% to $9.60 in pre-market trading. 4D Molecular Therapeutics recently named Fred Kamal as President and COO.
  • Guardforce AI Co., Limited GFAI rose 6.7% to $0.2596 in pre-market trading.
  • Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. IDRA rose 6.2% to $0.4080 in pre-market trading. Idera Pharmaceuticals completed the acquisition of Aceragen, Inc.
  • Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KPRX rose 5% to $7.35 in pre-market trading after gaining around 6% on Wednesday.


Losers

  • SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR fell 31.6% to $1.69 in pre-market trading. SOBR Safe shares jumped 83% on Wednesday after the company announced its SOBRcheck is replacing breathalyzers in the American judicial system.
  • Twin Vee Powercats Co. VEEE shares fell 30.6% to $2.46 in pre-market trading. Twin Vee PowerCats priced its 2.5 million share public offering at $2.75 per share.
  • Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR fell 24.4% to $0.22 in pre-market trading.
  • Altus Power, Inc. AMPS fell 16.4% to $11.90 in pre-market trading. Altus Power priced its 7 million share secondary underwritten public offering of class A common stock at $11.50 per share.
  • Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS fell 14.8% to $0.5499 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Wednesday.
  • Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc AMV shares fell 14.8% to $64.00 in pre-market trading. The company recently posted a loss of $2.06 per share for the quarter ending June 30, 2022.
  • Silo Pharma, Inc. SILO fell 14.3% to $4.18 in pre-market trading after the company’s stock was recently uplisted to the Nasdaq.
  • Missfresh Limited MF fell 14.3% to $0.0990 in pre-market trading after surging around 35% on Wednesday.
  • PepGen Inc. PEPG shares fell 13.3% to $9.48 in pre-market trading after jumping 110% on Wednesday. PepGen reported data from PGN-EDO51's SAD study in adult healthy volunteers that suggest best-in-class exon skipping capabilities.
  • HeartBeam, Inc. BEAT shares fell 12.8% to $3.00 in pre-market trading after jumping around 28% on Wednesday. The company was recently granted patent for signal transformation from vector electrocardiogram to 12-lead electrocardiogram.
  • SAI.TECH Global Corporation SAI fell 12.7% to $2.67 in pre-market trading after dipping 27% on Wednesday. SAI.TECH announced launch of new liquid cooling bitcoin mining infrastructure products.
  • Pineapple Energy Inc. PEGY fell 10.8% to $0.99 in pre-market trading after dipping around 23% on Wednesday. Pineapple Energy recently named Eric Ingvaldson as new Chief Financial Officer.
  • Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL fell 10.5% to $0.34 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Wednesday.
  • Toast, Inc. TOST fell 8.2% to $17.30 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Wednesday.
  • Tapestry, Inc. TPR fell 7.9% to $27.53 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Wednesday.
  • XPeng Inc. XPEV fell 7.5% to $12.32 in pre-market trading. XPeng’s founder recently increased his ownership of the company's stock.

