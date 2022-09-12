ñol

Kroger, DocuSign And Other Big Gainers From Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 12, 2022 5:14 AM | 2 min read
Kroger, DocuSign And Other Big Gainers From Friday

U.S. stocks closed higher with the Nasdaq Composite surging 250 points on Friday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session.

  • Veru Inc. VERU rose 21.9% to settle at $15.57. The FDA recently scheduled an Oct. 6 adcomm meeting for Emergency Use Authorization of sabizabulin for hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk for ARDS.
  • Zscaler, Inc. ZS surged 21.9% to close at $188.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued sales guidance above estimates.
  • Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON rose 13.3% to close at $10.31.
  • Zai Lab Limited ZLAB shares rose 12.6% to close at $48.80.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC gained 12.5% to close at $9.72 as the stock was mentioned as a potential short squeeze name on social media.
  • GameStop Corp. GME surged 12% to close at $28.92 as the stock trended on social media. The company also recently reported quarterly earnings and announced a partnership with FTX.
  • MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR rose 11.7% to settle at $261.97.
  • MicroStrategy filed for stock offering of up to $500 million.
  • Playtika Holding Corp. PLTK surged 11% to close at $11.50.
  • Pagaya Technologies Ltd.PGY gained 10.8% to settle at $11.00.
  • Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM surged 10.8% to close at $26.25.
  • Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN rose 10.7% to close at $80.87 amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum. Also, Daiwa Capital upgraded the stock from Outperform to Buy and maintained a $100 price target.
  • DocuSign, Inc. DOCU climbed 10.5% to close at $64.04 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC rose 10.5% to close at $7.40 after the stock fell Thursday following tentative FDA approval for a generic competitor fo the company's Xifaxan. Bausch noted its patent protection for Xifaxan will last until 2029.
  • Bumble Inc. BMBL gained 9.7% to close at $27.49.
  • HubSpot, Inc. HUBS surged 9.5% to settle at $332.50.
  • Signet Jewelers Limited SIG gained 9.4% to close at $63.44. Signet Jewelers CEO Gina Drosos recently appeared on Jim Cramer’s ‘Mad Money’ to discuss the company's recent $360-million acquisition of online jewelry retailer Blue Nile.
  • The Kroger Co. KR gained 7.4% to close at $51.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 guidance.

