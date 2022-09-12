U.S. stocks closed higher with the Nasdaq Composite surging 250 points on Friday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session.
- Veru Inc. VERU rose 21.9% to settle at $15.57. The FDA recently scheduled an Oct. 6 adcomm meeting for Emergency Use Authorization of sabizabulin for hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk for ARDS.
- Zscaler, Inc. ZS surged 21.9% to close at $188.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued sales guidance above estimates.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON rose 13.3% to close at $10.31.
- Zai Lab Limited ZLAB shares rose 12.6% to close at $48.80.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC gained 12.5% to close at $9.72 as the stock was mentioned as a potential short squeeze name on social media.
- GameStop Corp. GME surged 12% to close at $28.92 as the stock trended on social media. The company also recently reported quarterly earnings and announced a partnership with FTX.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR rose 11.7% to settle at $261.97.
- MicroStrategy filed for stock offering of up to $500 million.
- Playtika Holding Corp. PLTK surged 11% to close at $11.50.
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd.PGY gained 10.8% to settle at $11.00.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM surged 10.8% to close at $26.25.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN rose 10.7% to close at $80.87 amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum. Also, Daiwa Capital upgraded the stock from Outperform to Buy and maintained a $100 price target.
- DocuSign, Inc. DOCU climbed 10.5% to close at $64.04 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC rose 10.5% to close at $7.40 after the stock fell Thursday following tentative FDA approval for a generic competitor fo the company's Xifaxan. Bausch noted its patent protection for Xifaxan will last until 2029.
- Bumble Inc. BMBL gained 9.7% to close at $27.49.
- HubSpot, Inc. HUBS surged 9.5% to settle at $332.50.
- Signet Jewelers Limited SIG gained 9.4% to close at $63.44. Signet Jewelers CEO Gina Drosos recently appeared on Jim Cramer’s ‘Mad Money’ to discuss the company's recent $360-million acquisition of online jewelry retailer Blue Nile.
- The Kroger Co. KR gained 7.4% to close at $51.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 guidance.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Big Gainers From FridayTop GainersNewsSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas