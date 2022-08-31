Gainers
- Software Acquisition Group Inc. III NOGN shares rose 80.1% to $6.04 in pre-market trading after dropping over 65% on Tuesday.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALA shares rose 30.3% to $0.3675 in pre-market trading. Kala Pharmaceuticals recently said it would focus its efforts on KPI-012, mesenchymal stem cell secretome (MSC-S), for rare and severe ocular diseases.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL rose 28.1% to $0.5597 in pre-market trading.
- Cepton, Inc. CPTN rose 19.1% to $2.06 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a new investment intent for up to $100 million from Koito Manufacturing.
- Trinity Biotech plc TRIB rose 17.3% to $1.49 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Tuesday.
- Treasure Global Inc. TGL rose 15.8% to $3.79 in pre-market trading after dropping around 10% on Tuesday.
- Calyxt, Inc. CLXT rose 14.5% to $0.26 in pre-market trading. Calyxt recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.14 per share.
- Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ rose 14.3% to $0.7302 in pre-market trading after declining around 10% on Tuesday.
- Molecular Data Inc. MKD rose 12.3% to $0.4699 in pre-market trading after declining around 12% on Tuesday.
- Hour Loop, Inc. HOUR rose 11.9% to $4.23 in pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Tuesday. Hour Loop recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.01 per share.
- Lottery.com Inc. LTRY rose 11.4% to $0.39 in pre-market trading after dropping over 7% on Tuesday.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. SRNE rose 9.8% to $2.13 in pre-market trading. Sorrento Therapeutics recently announced positive results from a pivotal study of Abivertinib on 209 response evaluable, heavily pretreated NSCLC patients by an IRC assessment with matured long-term follow-up data.
- Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. ILAG rose 9.2% to $2.50 in pre-market trading after declining 10% on Tuesday.
- Taoping Inc. TAOP rose 8.5% to $0.83 in pre-market trading.
- Tuesday Morning Corporation TUEM rose 8.5% to $0.3978 in pre-market trading after jumping around 15% on Tuesday.
Losers
- UpHealth, Inc. UPH shares fell 27.3% to $0.45 in pre-market trading. The company recently posted downbeat Q2 results.
- NewAge, Inc. NBEV shares fell 27.1% to $0.2629 in pre-market trading. NewAge filed voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY fell 17.7% to $9.97 in pre-market trading after the company filed stock shelf.
- ECMOHO Limited MOHO fell 12.5% to $0.1501 in pre-market trading after gaining around 17% on Tuesday.
- Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE fell 11.4% to $3.69 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 20% on Tuesday.
- Chewy, Inc. CHWY fell 11.1% to $33.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. FHS fell 7.7% to $0.6206 in pre-market trading after dropping 4% on Tuesday.
- TMC the metals company Inc. TMC fell 7.1% to $1.04 in pre-market trading after surging 33% on Tuesday.
- Borr Drilling Limited BORR fell 6.2% to $3.79 in pre-market trading after dropping over 6% on Tuesday.
- Snap Inc. SNAP fell 5.5% to $9.46 in pre-market trading. Snap, the parent company of the social media app Snapchat, plans to lay off around 20% of its workforce, The Verge reported on Tuesday.
- HP Inc. HPQ fell 5.5% to $29.38 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected sales results for its third quarter and lowered its full-year earnings guidance.
- PVH Corp PVH shares fell 4.4% to $60.06 in pre-market trading as the company reported a decline in Q2 earnings, announced job cuts and issued weak outlook. The company said it now sees revenue dropping this year, versus a prior forecast projection for a gain. PVH also announced the resignation of Trish Donnelly, CEO of PVH Americas & Calvin Klein Global.
- BP p.l.c. BP fell 3.5% to $30.32 in pre-market trading after declining 3% on Tuesday.
