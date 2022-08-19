Why Crypto-Related Stocks Are Trading Lower: Here Are 34 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. AGLE shares rose 88.3% to $0.9507 in pre-market trading after the company announced a marketing authorization application for pegzilarginase for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency has been submitted to and successfully validated by the European Medicines Agency.
- Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT shares rose 60% to $1.60 in pre-market trading. Summit Therapeutics CFO Ankur Dhingra recently acquired a total of 36,215 shares at an average price of $0.97.
- GigaCloud Technology Inc GCT rose 25.5% to $19.70 in pre-market trading after jumping 28% on Thursday. The company priced its IPO at $12.25 per share.
- Genius Group Limited GNS rose 22.7% to $10.45 in pre-market trading after jumping 33% on Thursday. Genius Group, last month, appointed Erez Simha as CFO.
- Bill.com Holdings, Inc. BILL shares rose 20.1% to $179.49 in pre-market trading after the company announced better-than-expected Q4 results and issued sales guidance above estimates.
- System1, Inc. SST rose 19.4% to $13.74 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Thursday.
- Marpai, Inc. MRAI rose 18.8% to $0.95 in pre-market trading. Marpai Director Yaron Eitan recently acquired a total of 31,000 shares at an average price of $0.79.
- GreenBox POS GBOX rose 18.3% to $1.68 in pre-market trading after dropping 21% on Thursday. Greenbox recently reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. PETZ rose 15.1% to $3.43 in pre-market trading after declining 30% on Thursday.
- Weber Inc. WEBR shares rose 13.4% to $11.36 in pre-market trading after gaining 27% on Thursday. Weber recently reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. MNMD rose 12.7% to $1.15 in pre-market trading. Mind Medicine shares jumped 36% on Thursday amid attention towards the stock on social media.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA rose 12.1% to $0.73 in pre-market trading. Avaya recently received New York Stock Exchange notice regarding late form 10-Q filing.
- Quotient Limited QTNT rose 10.8% to $0.2298 in pre-market trading. Quotient recently said Q1 EPS results were lower year over year and worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Endo International plcENDP rose 7.8% to $0.4375 in pre-market trading after jumping 43% on Thursday. Endo International recently filed for bankruptcy after reaching a $6 billion deal with some of its creditors as the company sought to settle opioid-related lawsuits.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. CRBP rose 7.7% to $0.2386 in pre-market trading. Corbus Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.11 per share.
Losers
- Capstone Green Energy Corporation CGRN shares fell 42.4% to $2.27 in pre-market trading after the company announced the launch of an underwritten public offering.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY fell 41.1% to $10.92 in pre-market trading after a new SEC filing confirmed that GameStop chair Ryan Cohen sold his stake in the home furnishings retailer.
- Lizhi Inc. LIZI shares fell 17.5% to $1.45 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CRXT fell 15.2% to $0.24 in pre-market trading. Clarus Therapeutics posted a Q2 loss of $0.24 per share.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. BBIG fell 14.5% to $1.24 in pre-market trading.
- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. AXDX fell 14.5% to $2.13 in pre-market trading as the company priced an underwritten public offering of 17,500,000 shares at $2.00 per share.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV fell 14.3% to $0.7250 in pre-market trading. Plus Therapeutics shares gained 54% on Thursday after the company announced it was awarded $17.6 million Product Development Research grant by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas to fund radiotherapeutic, Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome
- Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. DRUG fell 12.9% to $1.89 in pre-market trading. Shares of Bright Minds Biosciences jumped 136% on Thursday amid an increase in retail investor interest.
- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. VTGN fell 12.6% to $0.1950 in pre-market trading. VistaGen Therapeutics reports in Form4 filing that CEO Shawn K. Singh bought 600,000 shares at average price of $0.17 per share.
- StoneCo Ltd. STNE fell 12.2% to $10.24 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results and said Marcelo Baldin, Chief Financial Officer, is departing from the company.
- Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL shares fell 12% to $12.00 in pre-market trading on volatility following the company's IPO earlier this month.
- Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. BWV fell 12% to $3.77 in pre-market trading after dipping 44% on Thursday.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT fell 11.4% to $1.79 in pre-market trading. Neptune Wellness shares jumped around 50% on Thursday after the company announced sales have outperformed Walmart's expectations.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc MARA fell 11.2% to $13.84 in pre-market trading amid a decline in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices.. Marathon Digital recently posted a Q2 loss of $1.75 per share.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. RIOT fell 10.4% to $7.39 in pre-market trading amid a decline in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices.
- Hut 8 Mining Corp. HUT fell 10% to $2.42 in pre-market trading after declining 10% on Thursday. The company launched at-the-market equity program of up to $200 million.
- GameStop Corp. GME fell 9.8% to $34.20 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 6% on Thursday.
- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. NVFY shares fell 9% to $0.82 in pre-market trading after dropping 18% on Thursday.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR fell 8.4% to $297.20 in pre-market trading amid a decline in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices.
