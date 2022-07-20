Amazon, Netflix And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN jumped 13.7% to $74.88 amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- Cloudflare, Inc. NET jumped 12.7% to $55.83. Shares of technology and software companies traded higher amid a drop in yields.
- Unity Software Inc. U jumped 11.7% to $39.83. Shares of technology and software companies traded higher amid a drop in yields.
- Datadog, Inc. DDOG gained 9.8% to $102.07 after Bernstein initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $172 price target.
- HubSpot, Inc. HUBS jumped 9.6% to $310.88. Shares of technology and software companies traded higher amid a drop in yields.
- Atlassian Corporation Plc TEAM gained 9.5% to $209.86 after Bernstein initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $257 price target.
- Snap Inc. SNAP climbed 8.5% to $15.35.
- Shopify Inc. SHOP gained 8.4% to $37.24. Shares of technology and software companies traded higher amid a drop in yields.
- AppLovin Corporation APP surged 8.2% to $38.10.
- UiPath Inc. PATH rose 8.2% to $20.41.
- Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC surged 8.1% to $ 249.21 after JP Morgan maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $455 to $461.
- Bill.com Holdings, Inc. BILL gained 7.7% to $136.04. Shares of technology and software companies traded higher amid a drop in yields.
- Nasdaq, Inc. NDAQ gained 6.6% to $169.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and announced a 3-for-1 stock split.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM gained 6.2% to $108.38. Bernstein initiated coverage on Zoom Video with a Market Perform rating and announced a price target of $122.
- Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN gained 4% to $ 122.91. Jefferies maintained Amazon.com with a Buy and lowered the price target from $163 to $150.
- Netflix, Inc. NFLX rose 3.8% to $209.02. Netflix posted better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company ended the second quarter with 220.67 million subscribers, down from a reported 221.64 million in the first quarter.
- Omnicom Group Inc. OMC rose 3.2% to $69.54 as the company posted stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.