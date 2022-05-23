30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

by

Gainers Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP SNMP shares rose 29.2% to $0.6699 after jumping around 14% on Friday.

shares rose 29.2% to $0.6699 after jumping around 14% on Friday. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE shares jumped 23.1% to $21.80 after dipping 15% on Friday.

shares jumped 23.1% to $21.80 after dipping 15% on Friday. VMware, Inc. VMW gained 16.9% to $111.84 following several reports Broadcom is in talks to acquire the company.

gained 16.9% to $111.84 following several reports Broadcom is in talks to acquire the company. O2Micro International Limited OIIM shares gained 15.7% to $3.40. O2Micro announced the receipt of an updated preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company.

shares gained 15.7% to $3.40. O2Micro announced the receipt of an updated preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company. Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX jumped 14.5% to $6.09 after jumping 40% on Friday.

jumped 14.5% to $6.09 after jumping 40% on Friday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. RPTX gained 14.4% to $9.66. Repare Therapeutics recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.83 per share.

gained 14.4% to $9.66. Repare Therapeutics recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.83 per share. Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ALLR jumped 12.2% to $2.30 after climbing 25% on Friday.

jumped 12.2% to $2.30 after climbing 25% on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. THS surged 9.7% to $40.28. Truist Securities upgraded Treehouse Foods from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $35 to $50.

surged 9.7% to $40.28. Truist Securities upgraded Treehouse Foods from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $35 to $50. Origin Agritech Limited SEED gained 9.5% to $7.13. Origin Agritech received order for 20,000 metric tons of nutritionally enhanced corn.

gained 9.5% to $7.13. Origin Agritech received order for 20,000 metric tons of nutritionally enhanced corn. SurgePays, Inc. SURG climbed 8.1% to $4.79. Surgepays recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.10 per share.

climbed 8.1% to $4.79. Surgepays recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.10 per share. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. FRSX rose 7.8% to $0.8379.

rose 7.8% to $0.8379. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. AXL rose 6.4% to $7.18. American Axle is exploring a sale, Bloomberg reported.

Losers Bright Green Corporation BGXX fell 32% to $7.65 after dropping around 28% on Friday.

fell 32% to $7.65 after dropping around 28% on Friday. Evoke Pharma, Inc. EVOK shares dipped 19% to $2.49 after effect of 1:12 reverse stock split.

shares dipped 19% to $2.49 after effect of 1:12 reverse stock split. NanoViricides, Inc. NNVC tumbled 17.7% to $2.1393 after jumping around 40% on Friday.

tumbled 17.7% to $2.1393 after jumping around 40% on Friday. Leju Holdings Limited LEJU dropped 17.3% to $4.01 after climbing over 53% on Friday.

dropped 17.3% to $4.01 after climbing over 53% on Friday. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. TXMD dropped 15.8% to $2.6101. TherapeuticsMD shares gained around 37% on Friday after the company announced that it has received FDA approval of its supplemental New Drug Application for ANNOVERA.

dropped 15.8% to $2.6101. TherapeuticsMD shares gained around 37% on Friday after the company announced that it has received FDA approval of its supplemental New Drug Application for ANNOVERA. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. PWSC fell 15.6% to $11.01. The company recently posted downbeat quarterly earnings.

fell 15.6% to $11.01. The company recently posted downbeat quarterly earnings. Nordic American Tankers Limited NAT dipped 14.4% to $2.2850.

dipped 14.4% to $2.2850. Inotiv, Inc. NOTV declined 13.8% to $15.79. Inotiv said on May 18, U.S. Department of Justice executed a search and seizure warrant on Cumberland, Virginia facility.

declined 13.8% to $15.79. Inotiv said on May 18, U.S. Department of Justice executed a search and seizure warrant on Cumberland, Virginia facility. Carvana Co. CVNA dropped 12.8% to $29.23.

dropped 12.8% to $29.23. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. FHTX fell 12.3% to $11.86. Morgan Stanley maintained Foghorn Therapeutics with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $26 to $25.

fell 12.3% to $11.86. Morgan Stanley maintained Foghorn Therapeutics with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $26 to $25. CareDx, Inc CDNA declined 10.6% to $23.11. CareDx said its CFO Ankur Dhingra notified the company of his intent to resign effective as of end of day on May 25, 2022.

declined 10.6% to $23.11. CareDx said its CFO Ankur Dhingra notified the company of his intent to resign effective as of end of day on May 25, 2022. ATRenew Inc. RERE dropped 9.6% to $2.73.

dropped 9.6% to $2.73. Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. ADGI fell 9.5% to $2.6699.

fell 9.5% to $2.6699. Autodesk, Inc. ADSK declined 8.7% to $174.61 after analysts at Deutsche Bank downgraded their rating of the stock from Buy to Hold.

declined 8.7% to $174.61 after analysts at Deutsche Bank downgraded their rating of the stock from Buy to Hold. The Children's Place, Inc. PLCE dropped 8.5% to $41.77. Citigroup downgraded Children's Place from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $48 to $36.

dropped 8.5% to $41.77. Citigroup downgraded Children's Place from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $48 to $36. The Gap, Inc. GPS tumbled 7.8% to $10.07. Citigroup downgraded Gap from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $13 to $8.

tumbled 7.8% to $10.07. Citigroup downgraded Gap from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $13 to $8. JE Cleantech Holdings Limited JCSE shares fell 6.9% to $13.53 after gaining around 8% on Friday.

shares fell 6.9% to $13.53 after gaining around 8% on Friday. XPeng Inc. XPEV fell 6.4% to $21.78 after the company reported Q1 financial results.

