20 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

- Exicure, Inc. XCUR shares rose 28.1% to $0.1550 in pre-market trading. Exicure said in Form4 filing a director bought 1,472,126 shares at average price of $0.19 per share.
- Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. GET rose 15.7% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Thursday.
- Siyata Mobile Inc. SYTA rose 12.5% to $1.17 in pre-market trading. Siyata Mobile recently posted a Q4 loss of $0.38 per share.
- HUTCHMED (China) Limited HCM shares rose 12.3% to $10.32 in pre-market trading. HUTCHMED recently received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the New Drug Application (NDA) for Surufatinib for the treatment of pancreatic and extra-pancreatic (non-pancreatic) neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW shares rose 11.4% to $486.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 financial guidance.
- Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL shares rose 10.9% to $0.61 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Thursday.
- Shift Technologies, Inc. SFT rose 10.7% to $1.14 in pre-market trading.
- Curis, Inc. CRIS rose 10.7% to $0.8795 in pre-market trading. Curis recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.18 per share.
- Datasea Inc. DTSS rose 10.3% to $1.61 in pre-market trading. Datasea recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.05 per share.
- SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR rose 10.1% to $1.31 in pre-market trading after dropping over 8% on Thursday.
- Kronos Bio, Inc. KRON rose 9.5% to $3.89 in pre-market trading. Kronos Bio recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.65 per share.
- Bitfarms Ltd. BITF rose 8.5% to $2.04 in pre-market trading. Bitfarms recently posted first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 42% year-on-year to $40.3 million.
- Cyngn Inc. CYN rose 8.3% to $2.46 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Thursday.
- Solid Power, Inc. SLDP rose 7.7% to $9.65 in pre-market trading. Solid Power recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.06 per share.
- Verb Technology Company, Inc. VERB rose 6.1% to $0.56 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Thursday.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM shares fell 45.2% to $0.6032 in pre-market trading after reporting a proposed public offering.
- Ross Stores, Inc. ROST shares fell 28% to $66.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat results for its first quarter and issued weak guidance.
- Millicom International Cellular S.A. TIGO fell 23.5% to $16.99 in pre-market trading after gaining around 6% on Thursday.
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. AFI shares fell 7.2% to $0.3515 in pre-market trading after declining around 12% on Thursday.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. NURO fell 7.1% to $5.11 in pre-market trading. NeuroMetrix shares jumped 76% on Thursday after the company announced the FDA has granted De Novo authorization to market the Quell neuromodulation device as an aid for reducing the symptoms of fibromyalgia.
