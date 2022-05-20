20 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Exicure, Inc. XCUR shares rose 28.1% to $0.1550 in pre-market trading. Exicure said in Form4 filing a director bought 1,472,126 shares at average price of $0.19 per share.

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. GET rose 15.7% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Thursday.

Siyata Mobile Inc. SYTA rose 12.5% to $1.17 in pre-market trading. Siyata Mobile recently posted a Q4 loss of $0.38 per share.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited HCM shares rose 12.3% to $10.32 in pre-market trading. HUTCHMED recently received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the New Drug Application (NDA) for Surufatinib for the treatment of pancreatic and extra-pancreatic (non-pancreatic) neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW shares rose 11.4% to $486.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 financial guidance.

Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL shares rose 10.9% to $0.61 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Thursday.

Shift Technologies, Inc. SFT rose 10.7% to $1.14 in pre-market trading.

Curis, Inc. CRIS rose 10.7% to $0.8795 in pre-market trading. Curis recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.18 per share.

Datasea Inc. DTSS rose 10.3% to $1.61 in pre-market trading. Datasea recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.05 per share.

SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR rose 10.1% to $1.31 in pre-market trading after dropping over 8% on Thursday.

Kronos Bio, Inc. KRON rose 9.5% to $3.89 in pre-market trading. Kronos Bio recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.65 per share.

Bitfarms Ltd. BITF rose 8.5% to $2.04 in pre-market trading. Bitfarms recently posted first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 42% year-on-year to $40.3 million.

Cyngn Inc. CYN rose 8.3% to $2.46 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Thursday.

Solid Power, Inc. SLDP rose 7.7% to $9.65 in pre-market trading. Solid Power recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.06 per share.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. VERB rose 6.1% to $0.56 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Thursday.



