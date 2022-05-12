28 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA rose 89.7% to $0.1480 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Wednesday. Allena Pharmaceuticals recently reported a $2.8 million registered direct offering.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SLRX rose 24.7% to $0.1997 in pre-market trading. Salarius Pharmaceuticals successfully completed the pre-IND meeting process with the FDA for SP-3164 in hematological cancers and solid tumors.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. RIDE rose 20.4% to $1.82 in pre-market trading. Lordstown Motors completed a deal to sell certain assets to Foxconn.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS shares rose 18.8% to $0.31 in pre-market trading following a 10% decline on Wednesday.
- Verb Technology Company, Inc. VERB rose 16.2% to $0.3970 in pre-market trading after declining 32% on Wednesday.
- AppLovin Corporation APP rose 13.6% to $31.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and announced a $750 million share buyback.
- Coupang, Inc. CPNG shares rose 12% to $10.83 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CNCE rose 10.7% to $3.11 in pre-market trading. Concert Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q1 loss of $1.03 per share.
- SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN rose 9.7% to $7.89 in pre-market trading after dipping around 20% on Wednesday.
- Bumble Inc. BMBL rose 8.9% to $19.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Enovix Corporation ENVX rose 7.9% to $8.10 in pre-market trading after the company posted Q1 earnings.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. JAGX rose 6.7% to $0.4099 in pre-market trading. Jaguar Health reported the launch of Mytesi Telehealth Program.
- STMicroelectronics N.V. STM rose 5.6% to $37.01 in pre-market trading. STMicroelectronics said it sees over $20 billion in annual sales by 2027.
Losers
- Dutch Bros Inc. BROS shares fell 42.3% to $19.81 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results and issued FY22 revenue guidance below analyst estimates.
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. AFI shares fell 27.2% to $0.3568 in pre-market trading. Armstrong Flooring shares jumped 237% on Wednesday after a 13D filing showed Esopus Creek Advisors LLC disclosed a 5.1% active stake in the company.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND fell 23.5% to $20.02 in pre-market trading as the company reported downbeat results for its first quarter on Wednesday.
- Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX fell 15.3% to $2.71 in pre-market trading. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Inc CSSE agreed to acquire entertainment company Redbox Entertainment.
- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. CNET shares fell 14.4% to $0.2615 in pre-market trading.
- View, Inc. VIEW fell 12.8% to $0.45 in pre-market trading. View shares dropped 62% on Wednesday after the company in a 10-Q filing said it does not currently have adequate financial resources to fund its forecasted operating costs and will look to raise capital.
- MICT, Inc. MICT fell 12.5% to $0.59 in pre-market trading. MICT and Tingo recently announced an agreement to merge and consolidate their operations with a combined estimated group value of $4.09 billion.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR fell 11.9% to $148.14 in pre-market trading after dipping 25% on Wednesday.
- First Wave BioPharma, Inc. FWBI fell 10.5% to $0.3051 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Wednesday. First Wave BioPharma recently reported data from its Phase 2 RESERVOIR trial of FW-COV, which showed FW-COV's ability to remove the SARS-CoV-2 virus from the digestive tract did not demonstrate statistical significance.
- BitNile Holdings, Inc. NILE fell 9.9% to $0.2180 in pre-market trading. BitNile recently reported Q1 preliminary sales of $32 million.
- Hut 8 Mining Corp HUT fell 9.4% to $2.21 in pre-market trading after tumbling around 13% on Wednesday.
- Bakkt Holdings, Inc. BKKT shares fell 8.4% to $1.97 in pre-market trading after dipping 19% on Wednesday.
- Creative Realities, Inc. CREX fell 8.1% to $0.5790 in pre-market trading. Creative Realities is expected to release its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 on Monday, May 16, 2022.
- Regulus Therapeutics Inc. RGLS fell 7.9% to $0.2450 in pre-market trading. Regulus Therapeutics shares jumped around 55% on Wednesday after the company announced the FDA has accepted its Investigational New Drug Application for RGLS8429 for the treatment of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN fell 7.7% to $49.60 in pre-market trading. Coinbase Global reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
