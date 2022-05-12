28 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA rose 89.7% to $0.1480 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Wednesday. Allena Pharmaceuticals recently reported a $2.8 million registered direct offering.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SLRX rose 24.7% to $0.1997 in pre-market trading. Salarius Pharmaceuticals successfully completed the pre-IND meeting process with the FDA for SP-3164 in hematological cancers and solid tumors.

Lordstown Motors Corp. RIDE rose 20.4% to $1.82 in pre-market trading. Lordstown Motors completed a deal to sell certain assets to Foxconn.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS shares rose 18.8% to $0.31 in pre-market trading following a 10% decline on Wednesday.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. VERB rose 16.2% to $0.3970 in pre-market trading after declining 32% on Wednesday.

AppLovin Corporation APP rose 13.6% to $31.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and announced a $750 million share buyback.

Coupang, Inc. CPNG shares rose 12% to $10.83 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CNCE rose 10.7% to $3.11 in pre-market trading. Concert Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q1 loss of $1.03 per share.

SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN rose 9.7% to $7.89 in pre-market trading after dipping around 20% on Wednesday.

Bumble Inc. BMBL rose 8.9% to $19.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Enovix Corporation ENVX rose 7.9% to $8.10 in pre-market trading after the company posted Q1 earnings.

Jaguar Health, Inc. JAGX rose 6.7% to $0.4099 in pre-market trading. Jaguar Health reported the launch of Mytesi Telehealth Program.

STMicroelectronics N.V. STM rose 5.6% to $37.01 in pre-market trading. STMicroelectronics said it sees over $20 billion in annual sales by 2027.



