EXCLUSIVE: Benzinga's 2022 EV Listmakers Are Accelerating Electrification Efforts Around The Globe

Financial media and data company Benzinga is capitalizing on its mission to bridge the gap between retail and institutional investors by holding free virtual events featuring speakers from innovative companies.

On Wednesday, Benzinga held its "2022 Electric Vehicle Listmaker Event," featuring cutting-edge companies driving the EV industry forward.

This year's EV Listmakers have made significant contributions toward vehicle electrification and are being recognized in one of four categories: "EV Manufacturers," "Charging Companies," "EV Tech & Software Companies" and "Battery & Battery Materials Manufacturers."

Watch the full event here:

Here's a look at the 2022 EV Listmakers.

EV Manufacturers

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA)

Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company based in Palo Alto, California. The company aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles.

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM)

Founded in 1937, Toyota is one of the world's largest automakers, with 9.92 million units sold at retail in fiscal 2021 across its light vehicle brands. The company's market share in Japan is about 52%, while its U.S. share is over 15%.

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F)

In March 2022 the company announced that it will run its combustion engine business, Ford Blue, and its BEV business, Ford Model e, as separate businesses but still all under Ford Motor Company. The company has about 12.5% market share in the United States, about 6.5% share in Europe, and about 2.4% share in China.

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID)

Lucid is developing the next generation of electric vehicle technologies. It's a vertically integrated company that designs, engineers and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains and battery systems in-house using its own equipment and factory.

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN)

Rivian designs, develops and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories. The company's unique electric truck design sets it apart from the competition. Rivian is backed by Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN).

XPeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV)

XPeng is a smart electric vehicle company designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing smart electric vehicles in China.

Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO)

Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs, jointly manufactures and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence.

Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ: FUV)

Arcimoto is engaged in the business of manufacturing ultra-efficient three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company's flagship product, the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV), is designed to make everyday consumer trips fun, easier and more affordable.

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN)

Mullen is engaged in manufacturing electric vehicles and energy solutions. Mullen CEO David Michery teased an unannounced customer order during the Listmaker event. "A fairly large company will be buying the company's van vehicles in the close future," Michery said.

Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ: HLBZ)

Helbiz provides electric micro-mobility services. The company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform.

Charging Companies

EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO)

EVgo operates a public fast-charging network for electric vehicles powered by renewable energy.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT)

ChargePoint is an EV charging network provider committed to enabling the electrification of mobility for all people and goods. The company is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity.

Allego NV (NYSE: ALLG)

Allego delivers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses and trucks, as well as for consumers, businesses and cities. The company's end-to-end charging solutions make it easier for companies and cities to deliver the infrastructure drivers need.

EV Tech & Software Companies

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR)

Luminar is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company with the vision to make autonomy safe and ubiquitous by delivering lidar and associated software that meets the industry's stringent performance, safety, and economic requirements.

Mobileye

Mobileye develops autonomous driving technologies and advanced driver-assistance systems including cameras, computer chips and software. Mobileye was acquired by Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) in 2017.

Wejo Group Ltd (NASDAQ: WEJO)

Wejo operates in connected vehicle data. The company enables smarter mobility by organizing 12 trillion data points across vehicles globally and then standardizing and enhancing those streams of data on a vast scale.

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT)

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software designed to advance the EV industry. The company has partnered with legacy automakers to help accelerate self-driving vehicle technology.

Embark Technology Inc (NASDAQ: EMBK)

Embark is engaged in providing software and associated services that power self-driving trucks.

Battery & Battery Materials Manufacturers

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE: LICY)

Li-Cycle is the leading lithium-ion battery recycler. The company's proprietary "Spoke and Hub" recycling process is designed to process battery manufacturing scrap and end-of-life batteries to produce "black mass" and other intermediate products.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY)

FREYR Battery designs and manufactures high-density and cost-competitive lithium-ion batteries with a reduced carbon footprint for the global electric mobility market.

KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX:KULR)

KULR develops and commercializes high-performance thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components.

Worksport Ltd (NASDAQ: WKSP)

Worksport is engaged in the business of auto parts manufacturing. The company designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers throughout the United States and Canada.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (Pink: GMGMF)