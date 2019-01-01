QQQ
Range
2.5 - 2.74
Vol / Avg.
74.2K/119.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.02 - 8.38
Mkt Cap
200.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.6
P/E
-
EPS
-0.21
Shares
77.4M
Outstanding
Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd is involved in the production of high-quality graphene used primarily in paints, coolants, and lubricants targeting to improve energy efficiency and reduce costs, and additionally in next-generation battery technology. It is a clean-technology-focused company that aims to offer energy-saving products and solutions and energy storage products, enabled by Graphene manufactured in-house via a proprietary production process.


Graphene Manufacturing Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Graphene Manufacturing Gr (GMGMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Graphene Manufacturing Gr (OTCPK: GMGMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Graphene Manufacturing Gr's (GMGMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Graphene Manufacturing Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Graphene Manufacturing Gr (GMGMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Graphene Manufacturing Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Graphene Manufacturing Gr (GMGMF)?

A

The stock price for Graphene Manufacturing Gr (OTCPK: GMGMF) is $2.59 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Graphene Manufacturing Gr (GMGMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Graphene Manufacturing Gr.

Q

When is Graphene Manufacturing Gr (OTCPK:GMGMF) reporting earnings?

A

Graphene Manufacturing Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Graphene Manufacturing Gr (GMGMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Graphene Manufacturing Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Graphene Manufacturing Gr (GMGMF) operate in?

A

Graphene Manufacturing Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.