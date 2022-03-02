28 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) rose 46.4% to $0.4098 in pre-market trading after jumping around 48% on Tuesday. Guardion Health Sciences recently reported closing of $11 million public offering.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) rose 37% to $0.4387 in pre-market trading after gaining over 36% on Tuesday.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) rose 32.1% to $25.81 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.
- ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) rose 28.8% to $0.30 in pre-market trading after jumping 10% on Tuesday.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) rose 26.9% to $0.77 in pre-market trading after jumping 78% on Tuesday. Avenue Therapeutics, last month, announced the outcome of the FDA meeting of the Anesthetic and Analgesic Drug Products Advisory Committee and the Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee on IV tramadol.
- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) rose 26% to $0.2741 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Tuesday.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) shares rose 23% to $2.62 in pre-market trading. Borr Drilling reported the retirement of Ms Georgina Sousa as a Director and Company Secretary.
- Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) shares rose 21% to $1.79 in pre-market trading after dipping 37% on Tuesday.
- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) rose 13.3% to $0.8250 in pre-market trading. Jefferies upgraded Ardelyx from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $1 to $5.
- Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) rose 13.3% to $0.2380 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Tuesday.
- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) rose 12.8% to $16.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) rose 12% to $12.54 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) rose 11.1% to $0.4299 in pre-market trading after surging 5% on Tuesday.
- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE: CVU) rose 10.6% to $2.80 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Tuesday.
- G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) rose 10.2% to $2.92 in pre-market trading. G Medical Innovations’ subsidiary, G Medical Tests and Services Inc, expanded its COVID-19 testing services to more than 150+ additional locations across California.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) rose 9.3% to $25.47 in pre-market trading. Sasol announced the sale of its German subsidiary Sasol Wax GmbH to AWAX s.p.a.
- HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ: HEXO) rose 8.7% to $0.5890 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) shares fell 29.2% to $7.36 in pre-market trading after the company announced it received feedback from the FDA that the current SIENDO study top-line results are unlikely to support an sNDA approval.
- GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) fell 17.1% to $1.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary Q4 and year-end results. Truist Securities downgraded GoHealth from Buy to Hold.
- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) fell 16.7% to $2.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported an offering of common shares and non-voting convertible preferred stock.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) shares fell 14% to $7.62 in pre-market trading after the company breached its US deferred prosecution agreement for a second time.
- ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares fell 13.8% to $25.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares fell 13.4% to $2.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q4 results.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) fell 12.8% to $65.96 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY22 guidance.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) shares fell 9.3% to $4.96 in pre-market trading following wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) fell 8.7% to $0.6299 in pre-market trading after jumping 50% on Tuesday.
- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) fell 8.4% to $2.93 in pre-market trading.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) fell 7.9% to $8.14 in pre-market trading after the company reported a Q4 loss of $1.79 per share.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas