22 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) rose 256% to $4.38 in pre-market trading after Murata Electronics announced plans to buy the company at $4.50 per share in cash.

(NASDAQ: RESN) rose 256% to $4.38 in pre-market trading after Murata Electronics announced plans to buy the company at $4.50 per share in cash. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) rose 43.9% to $47.67 in pre-market trading. <b>Intel Corporation</b> (NASDAQ: INTC) announced plans to acquire Tower Semiconductor in a deal valued at approximately $5.4 billion.

(NASDAQ: TSEM) rose 43.9% to $47.67 in pre-market trading. <b>Intel Corporation</b> (NASDAQ: INTC) announced plans to acquire Tower Semiconductor in a deal valued at approximately $5.4 billion. iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW) shares rose 37.4% to $2.24 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.

(NASDAQ: IPW) shares rose 37.4% to $2.24 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) rose 17.4% to $0.32 in pre-market trading after declining over 3% on Monday.

(NASDAQ: FEMY) rose 17.4% to $0.32 in pre-market trading after declining over 3% on Monday. Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) rose 15% to $0.9083 in pre-market trading after the company recorded a 42% year-over-year increase in its quarterly revenue.

(NASDAQ: CIDM) rose 15% to $0.9083 in pre-market trading after the company recorded a 42% year-over-year increase in its quarterly revenue. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) rose 11.1% to $0.50 in pre-market trading. Salarius Pharmaceuticals recently agreed to acquire an oral, small molecule targeted protein degradation portfolio against cancer from DeuteRx LLC.

(NASDAQ: SLRX) rose 11.1% to $0.50 in pre-market trading. Salarius Pharmaceuticals recently agreed to acquire an oral, small molecule targeted protein degradation portfolio against cancer from DeuteRx LLC. Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) rose 10.9% to $7.64 in pre-market trading. Hut 8 Mining, late Friday, said it entered at-the-market offering for gross proceeds of $65 million.

(NASDAQ: HUT) rose 10.9% to $7.64 in pre-market trading. Hut 8 Mining, late Friday, said it entered at-the-market offering for gross proceeds of $65 million. Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) rose 10.5% to $23.39 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results and also issued guidance.

(NASDAQ: AMKR) rose 10.5% to $23.39 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results and also issued guidance. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) rose 10.4% to $0.5078 in pre-market trading. Color Star Technology, on Monday, said its Color World Metaverse Software is coming soon to Asia.

(NASDAQ: CSCW) rose 10.4% to $0.5078 in pre-market trading. Color Star Technology, on Monday, said its Color World Metaverse Software is coming soon to Asia. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) rose 10.2% to $0.7395 in pre-market trading. Spectrum Pharma recently reported acceptance of new drug application filing for Poziotinib.

(NASDAQ: SPPI) rose 10.2% to $0.7395 in pre-market trading. Spectrum Pharma recently reported acceptance of new drug application filing for Poziotinib. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) rose 9.9% to $135.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.

(NYSE: ANET) rose 9.9% to $135.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates. Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PTN) shares rose 9.8% to $0.4350 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.

(NYSE: PTN) shares rose 9.8% to $0.4350 in pre-market trading following Q2 results. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) rose 9.5% to $2.19 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ: HIVE) rose 9.5% to $2.19 in pre-market trading. Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) rose 9.4% to $0.99 in pre-market trading after declining 6% on Monday.

(NASDAQ: IFBD) rose 9.4% to $0.99 in pre-market trading after declining 6% on Monday. China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) rose 8.4% to $2.20 in pre-market trading after jumping around 28% on Monday.

(NYSE: COE) rose 8.4% to $2.20 in pre-market trading after jumping around 28% on Monday. CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) rose 7.9% to $9.29 in pre-market trading. CleanSpark recently reported Q1 earnings results.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check this out: Discover Financial Services And 3 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders.

Losers

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LRMR) shares fell 58.2% to $3.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA stated it is maintaining its clinical hold at this time on Larimar's CTI-1601 program and that additional data is needed to resolve the clinical hold.

(NASDAQ: LRMR) shares fell 58.2% to $3.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA stated it is maintaining its clinical hold at this time on Larimar's CTI-1601 program and that additional data is needed to resolve the clinical hold. Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBEV) shares fell 18.7% to $4.08 in pre-market trading. Splash Beverage Group priced its public offering of two million shares at an offering price of $4.00 per share.

(NASDAQ: SBEV) shares fell 18.7% to $4.08 in pre-market trading. Splash Beverage Group priced its public offering of two million shares at an offering price of $4.00 per share. Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) shares fell 11.9% to $0.25 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ: TANH) shares fell 11.9% to $0.25 in pre-market trading. Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVK) fell 8.5% to $4.25 in pre-market trading after jumping over 19% on Monday.

(NASDAQ: VIVK) fell 8.5% to $4.25 in pre-market trading after jumping over 19% on Monday. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) shares fell 8.2% to $0.56 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ: ATXI) shares fell 8.2% to $0.56 in pre-market trading. China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) fell 6.2% to $0.3615 in pre-market trading.

Also check this out: Insiders Buying These 4 Penny Stocks.