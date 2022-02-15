 Skip to main content

22 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2022 6:52am   Comments
Gainers

 

  • Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) rose 256% to $4.38 in pre-market trading after Murata Electronics announced plans to buy the company at $4.50 per share in cash.
  • Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) rose 43.9% to $47.67 in pre-market trading. <b>Intel Corporation</b> (NASDAQ: INTC) announced plans to acquire Tower Semiconductor in a deal valued at approximately $5.4 billion.
  • iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW) shares rose 37.4% to $2.24 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) rose 17.4% to $0.32 in pre-market trading after declining over 3% on Monday.
  • Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) rose 15% to $0.9083 in pre-market trading after the company recorded a 42% year-over-year increase in its quarterly revenue. 
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) rose 11.1% to $0.50 in pre-market trading. Salarius Pharmaceuticals recently agreed to acquire an oral, small molecule targeted protein degradation portfolio against cancer from DeuteRx LLC.
  • Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) rose 10.9% to $7.64 in pre-market trading. Hut 8 Mining, late Friday, said it entered at-the-market offering for gross proceeds of $65 million.
  • Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) rose 10.5% to $23.39 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results and also issued guidance.
  • Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) rose 10.4% to $0.5078 in pre-market trading. Color Star Technology, on Monday, said its Color World Metaverse Software is coming soon to Asia.
  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) rose 10.2% to $0.7395 in pre-market trading. Spectrum Pharma recently reported acceptance of new drug application filing for Poziotinib.
  • Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) rose 9.9% to $135.00 in pre-market trading  after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PTN) shares rose 9.8% to $0.4350 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
  • HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) rose 9.5% to $2.19 in pre-market trading.
  • Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) rose 9.4% to $0.99 in pre-market trading after declining 6% on Monday.
  • China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) rose 8.4% to $2.20 in pre-market trading after jumping around 28% on Monday.
  • CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) rose 7.9% to $9.29 in pre-market trading. CleanSpark recently reported Q1 earnings results.

 

Losers

  • Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LRMR) shares fell 58.2% to $3.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA stated it is maintaining its clinical hold at this time on Larimar's CTI-1601 program and that additional data is needed to resolve the clinical hold.
  • Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBEV) shares fell 18.7% to $4.08 in pre-market trading. Splash Beverage Group priced its public offering of two million shares at an offering price of $4.00 per share.
  • Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) shares fell 11.9% to $0.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVK) fell 8.5% to $4.25 in pre-market trading after jumping over 19% on Monday.
  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) shares fell 8.2% to $0.56 in pre-market trading.
  • China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) fell 6.2% to $0.3615 in pre-market trading.

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

