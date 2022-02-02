33 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH) jumped 27.2% to $2.29 after gaining 10% on Tuesday.
- Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) gained 14.3% to $21.50 after the company posted upbeat Q4 results and announced a $150 million buyback plan.
- Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) rose 12.6% to $1.3850. Epizyme recently announced pricing of a public offering of common stock.
- Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) shares rose 12.4% to $3.44. Helbiz’s CEO bought 1 million shares at an average price of $3.64 per share.
- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) shares gained 10.1% to $38.24 after the company reported upbeat Q2 earnings.
- IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) rose 9.8% to $2.8438 after jumping more than 10% on Tuesday. IceCure Medical said it sees preliminary FY21 revenues of $4.1 million.
- Constellation Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CEG) surged 10% to $54.75. Constellation reported completion of separation from Exelon.
- Pharming Group N.V. (NASDAQ: PHAR) gained 7.9% to $9.98 after the company reported positive results of Phase II/III pivotal clinical study of leniolisib for the treatment of activated PI3K delta syndrome.
- Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) gained 7.6% to $18.72 following upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) surged 7.4% to $120.40 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued Q1 2022 revenue guidance below estimates.
- iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) jumped 6.8% to $23.60 as the company agreed to sell net lease asset portfolio for $3.07 billion.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) rose 6.5% to $124.42 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued sales guidance above estimates.
- Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares rose 6.4% to $2,928.00 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company’s board also approved a 20-for-1 stock split.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) rose 6.3% to $210.86 in sympathy with AMD after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 and FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
Losers
- Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) shares dipped 43.7% to $3.00.
- Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMS) dropped 35.6% to $3.60 after the company reported leadership transition and financial update. The company said Executive Chairman Jason Luo has resigned from position as President, CEO and member of Board. Several analysts also downgraded the stock.
- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares fell 24.5% to $132.72 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter and issued weak earnings forecast for FY22.
- Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE: DT) dipped 23.2% to $43.20 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ: LFVN) dropped 18.7% to $5.39 after the company posted downbeat quarterly sales and lowered FY22 forecast.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) fell 16.2% to $25.50. Groupon responded to Prescience Point's call to disclose its stake in SumUp.
- Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ: HYPR) dropped 11.8% to $4.4006.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares fell 11.6% to $0.5275 after jumping 30% on Tuesday.
- Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS) dipped 10.9% to $10.09.
- TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) fell 10.9% to $11.50.
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) dropped 10.8% to $93.27 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) dropped 10.6% to $4.20. G Medical Innovations recently reported a $12 million private placement.
- Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) fell 10.4% to $5.30.
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) fell 10.1% to $3.20.
- Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) fell 10% to $114.91 after gaining over 4% on Tuesday.
- BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) fell 9.6% to $3.7350. BRF raised around $1 billion in Brazil’s biggest share offering this year, Bloomberg reported.
- Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) dropped 9.4% to $891.89.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) shares fell 8% to $1.38. Creative Realities shares gained around 9% on Tuesday after the company, and Reflect, announced they won a multi-million dollar retail project on their first bid together.
- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) fell 7.5% to $17.98. LendingClub recently reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 and FY22 sales guidance.
