23 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 02, 2022 6:33am   Comments
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Also check out: Executives buy more than $600 million of 3 stocks

Losers

  • Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) shares fell 27.4% to $41.97 in pre-market trading.
  • PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares fell 16.6% to $146.43 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter and issued weak earnings forecast for FY22.
  • ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares fell 10.6% to $0.5336 in pre-market trading after jumping 30% on Tuesday.
  • Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) shares fell 9.3% to $1.36 in pre-market trading. Creative Realities shares gained around 9% on Tuesday after the company, and Reflect, announced they won a multi-million dollar retail project on their first bid together.
  • BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) fell 9.2% to $3.75 in pre-market trading. BRF raised around $1 billion in Brazil’s biggest share offering this year, Bloomberg reported.
  • FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: FGI) shares fell 8.8% to $4.38 in pre-market trading. The company recently priced its IPO at $6 per share.
  • Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) fell 7.3% to $118.23 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Tuesday.
  • Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) fell 7.3% to $57.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results and issued 2022 forecast.

Also check out these insider buying in penny stocks

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

