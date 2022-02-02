23 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Losers
- Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) shares fell 27.4% to $41.97 in pre-market trading.
- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares fell 16.6% to $146.43 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter and issued weak earnings forecast for FY22.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares fell 10.6% to $0.5336 in pre-market trading after jumping 30% on Tuesday.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) shares fell 9.3% to $1.36 in pre-market trading. Creative Realities shares gained around 9% on Tuesday after the company, and Reflect, announced they won a multi-million dollar retail project on their first bid together.
- BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) fell 9.2% to $3.75 in pre-market trading. BRF raised around $1 billion in Brazil’s biggest share offering this year, Bloomberg reported.
- FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: FGI) shares fell 8.8% to $4.38 in pre-market trading. The company recently priced its IPO at $6 per share.
- Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) fell 7.3% to $118.23 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Tuesday.
- Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) fell 7.3% to $57.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results and issued 2022 forecast.
