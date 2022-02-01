Vaccinex And 4 Other Penny Stocks Bought By Insiders

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

The unemployment rate in the Eurozone dropped to a record low of 7% in December from a revised 7.1% level in the previous month, helping the STOXX Europe 600 Index record gains this morning. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Rise Gold

Director Lawrence W. Lepard acquired a total of 1,275,000 shares at an average price of $0.40. To acquire these shares, it cost $510 thousand.

What's Happening: The company's stock jumped about 67% over the past month.

The company’s stock jumped about 67% over the past month. What Rise Gold Does: Rise Gold Corp is a mineral exploration stage mining company and its primary asset is a major past producing Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property near Grass Valley, California, United States.

Performant Financial

10% owner Phil Frohlich acquired a total of 283,235 shares at an average price of $1.90. The insider spent $537.61 thousand to buy those shares.

What's Happening: Performant Financial, in December, announced a $35 million debt refinancing.

: Performant Financial, in December, announced a $35 million debt refinancing. What Performant Financial Does: Performant Financial Corp provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. The company provides its services on an outsourced basis where it handles many or all aspects of its clients' recovery processes.

Oncternal Therapeutics

CEO James Breitmeyer acquired a total of 25,000 shares at an average price of $1.68. To acquire these shares, it cost $42.08 thousand.

What's Happening: The FDA and Oncternal Therapeutics, last month, agreed on key elements of the Company's Phase 3 trial of zilovertamab for relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).

: The FDA and Oncternal Therapeutics, last month, agreed on key elements of the Company's Phase 3 trial of zilovertamab for relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). What Oncternal Therapeutics Does: Oncternal Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing first-in-class, novel therapies that target a broad spectrum of cancers with a large unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T.

Vaccinex

Director Jacob B Frieberg acquired a total of 90,090 shares at an average price of $1.11. The insider spent $100 thousand to buy those shares.

What's Happening: Vaccinex recently announced a $6.6 million private placement.

: Vaccinex recently announced a $6.6 million private placement. What Vaccinex Does: Vaccinex Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

