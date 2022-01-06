 Skip to main content

33 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 12:01pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) shares jumped 50.8% to $6.88 after the company announced the Department of Justice confirmed to it that the previously-announced criminal probe is no long active.
  • Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) climbed 42.9% to $1.1850 after the company announced it was granted a new US patent for "Compounds for and Methods of Treating Diseases."
  • Vocera Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCRA) gained 26.5% to $79.09 after Stryker announced a definitive agreement to acquire the company.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) rose 22.5% to $0.77 after declining more than 11% on Wednesday.
  • Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) shares gained 14.7% to $5.11. Goldman Sachs upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $7 to $8.
  • Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares gained 13% to $1.4588. Plus Therapeutics entered into an agreement with The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio for a worldwide exclusive license to develop and commercialize novel interventional therapeutics for cancer.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) rose 9.5% to $14.64 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued guidance.
  • Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGP) gained 8.8% to $19.80 after reporting better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) surged 7.3% to $67.73 after the company announced better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) rose 6.7% to $11.03 after the company announced an exclusive partnership with Illumina to develop sequencing-based proteomic solutions.

Losers

  • Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS) shares fell 49.7% to $5.34 after the company announced that it has halted further development of its STOPS drug candidate, ALG-010133.
  • Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) dropped 34.9% to $10.60 after the company issued weak sales forecast for FY21. The company said it sees FY21 sales of $84 million to $84.5 million, versus analysts’ estimates of $90.9 million and also projects FY22 sales growth of 30% year over year. The company’s CEO Eric D. Hobbs will transition to president of Antibody Therapeutics Line.
  • Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) dropped 29.7% to $3.3950 after the company reported updated data with additional encouraging clinical activity in Phase 1/2 study of CA-4948 monotherapy in targeted patients with relapsed or refractory AML and MDS.
  • CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) shares fell 27.6% to $0.7600 after the company reported a $11.5 million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
  • Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO) dipped 24% to $11.07. Sutro Biopharma announced updated data from the Phase 1 study of STRO-002, an antibody-drug conjugate, for patients with advanced ovarian cancer, which showed that as of the Nov. 8 cut-off date, seven patients had achieved partial responses, five patients had unconfirmed partial responses and the overall response rate was 33% in all evaluable patients.
  • Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRN) fell 21.5% to $4.5905. Stran & Company announced a multi-year contract with a 'large national healthcare company.'
  • Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) shares fell 15.2% to $3.5005. Data Storage shares climbed more than 33% on Wednesday after the company announced a multi-million dollar contract with a professional sports team.
  • Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) dipped 15% to $2.53 after declining around 12% on Wednesday.
  • Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) dropped 14.6% to $10.13. Longeveron recently announced initiation of the Phase 2a clinical trial of lomecel-B for the treatment of Alzheimer's Disease.
  • NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ: NLSP) fell 14.5% to $1.2994. The company recently announced the USPTO granted the company U.S. Patent No. 11207271, entitled A Mazindol Ir/Sr Multilayer Tablet And Its Use For The Treatment Of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder.
  • Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) fell 14.2% to $7.51. RBC Capital downgraded Vivint Smart Home from Outperform to Sector Perform and announced $11 price target.
  • Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) dropped 13.5% to $8.44.
  • Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAI) fell 13% to $3.6974.
  • Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN) shares declined 12.5% to $46.82 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ: AHI) fell 12.2% to $4.2220.
  • Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) shares fell 11.7% to $1.0050 after gaining around 10% on Wednesday.
  • Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) shares fell 10.3% to $1.0401. Hoth Therapeutics recently announced proof-of-concept data generated using an Alzheimer's disease mouse model, supporting the therapeutic potential of HT-ALZ.
  • REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) dropped 10.1% to $5.77. REE Automotive named David Goldberg as Chief Financial Officer.
  • Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) fell 9.9% to $410.33 after the company reaffirmed its FY21 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
  • MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares fell 9.6% to $4.4680 after dropping more than 12% on Wednesday.
  • Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CNTB) fell 9.1% to $4.5450. Connect Biopharma recently reported detailed dataset from global Phase 2b trial of CBP-201 in adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.
  • ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) fell 8.1% to $2.1150 after dropping around 10% on Wednesday.
  • ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) fell 6% to $1.9372. ObsEva announced positive topline results from the Phase 3 EDELWEISS 3 trial of linzagolix in women with moderate-to-severe endometriosis-associated pain.

