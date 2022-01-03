40 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) shares climbed 157.8% to close at $10.08 on Friday after the company announced the Korean Intellectual Property Office has fully issued its patent titled "Abuse and Misuse Deterrent Transdermal System" which is related to the company's lead technology AVERSA.
- AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) shares jumped 85.1% to settle at $1.09.
- Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) gained 61.8% to close at $15.52.
- Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) jumped 37% to settle at $1.30.
- uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) climbed 32.3% to settle at $6.59.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) gained 31% to close at $0.5870.
- Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ: LVTX) shares rose 30% to settle at $5.50.
- Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: NES) jumped 26.1% to close at $3.04.
- Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) gained 25.9% to settle at $3.99.
- Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) climbed 25.6% to close at $3.63.
- Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE: FATH) shares gained 22.2% to settle at $7.92.
- Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ: PME) rose 22.1% to close at $0.5747. Pingtan Marine Enterprise recently received extension from Nasdaq to meet bid price requirement.
- Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) gained 22.1% to settle at $6.20.
- Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ: FKWL) jumped 21.1% to close at $4.37.
- Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) gained 20.6% to settle at $2.93 as the company reported the FDA approval of Recorlev for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.
- Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) jumped 20.1% to close at $3.70. Siyata Mobile, earlier during the month, announced it received a $1.3 million purchase order primarily for police and first responder customers in the EMEA for its SD7 ruggedized devices, VK7 vehicle units and other accessories.
- Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSX) rose 19.9% to settle at $5.29.
- MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) shares climbed 18.2% to close at $15.79.
- Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) gained 17.7% to close at $1.20 after the company reported a stock repurchase program of 500,000 shares.
- New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) gained 17.4% to close at $10.61. The company recently signed a long-term lease with Treasure Island preschool at Brooklyn property.
- iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) rose 16.5% to settle at $6.00.
- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) shares gained 14.6% to settle at $16.68. BridgeBio Pharma Director Ronald Daniels acquired a total of 22147 shares at an average price of $13.49.
- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTT) jumped 14.1% to close at $2.18.
- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) gained 13.8% to close at $7.07.
- Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) rose 9.4% to close at $5.01.
- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) rose 7.5% to close at $3.15.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) rose 7.3% to close at $4.70.
- Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) gained 6% to settle at $3.52.
Losers
- Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) shares fell 20.2% to close at $10.41 on Friday.
- Moxian (BVI) Inc (NASDAQ: MOXC) dropped 17.8% to settle at $2.86.
- Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRR) shares dipped 16.1% to settle at $2.55 on Friday. Star Equity Holdings recently named Richard Coleman as COO.
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) shares declined 13.5% to close at $1.67.
- Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) fell 13% to close at $4.16. Inspira Technologies recently announced a strategic agreement with Innovimed for the potential deployment of 1,522 ART systems in Poland, Czech Republic & Slovakia.
- Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: CVT) dropped 13% to close at $8.17.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) declined 12.8% to settle at $0.41.
- Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAX) fell 12.6% to close at $3.95 on Friday. Stryve Foods recently entered into a new distribution agreement to bring three flavors of its Vacadillos carne seca air-dried meat snacks to nearly 8,000 7-Eleven domestic convenience stores.
- Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) shares declined 12.4% to close at $4.52.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) dipped 12.2% to settle at $0.6143.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) fell 11.7% to close at $4.47. Integrated Media Technology recently reported launching of NFT trading platform.
- Cian PLC (NYSE: CIAN) dropped 8.9% to close at $12.33.
