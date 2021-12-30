45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) shares surged 80% to close at $0.54 on Wednesday after reporting results for the second quarter.
- United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: UTME) gained 47.4% to settle at $3.39.
- Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) jumped 41.1% to settle at $3.26 after gaining more than 35% on Tuesday.
- Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) shares surged 40.7% to settle at $1.11 on Wednesday. Flotek Industries jumped more than 40% on Tuesday after the company announced it received an unsolicited indication of interest for a potential transaction for all or part of the company.
- Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNAY) shares jumped 39.1% to close at $9.33.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) shares climbed 36.8% to settle at $5.21.
- Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) climbed 35.8% to close at $2.05 after the company issued an update on Bentrio program.
- Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) jumped 27% to close at $0.6520.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) gained 26.8% to settle at $1.42 after surging 43% on Tuesday.
- Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) surged 24.1% to close at $1.34. Sentage Holdings recently reported H'1 operating revenue of $1.32 million.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) shares climbed 21.1% to close at $23.04. Insignia Systems shares climbed around 65% on Tuesday as traders circulated a social media post on a potential short squeeze.
- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) surged 19.8% to close at $2.12 after the company announced it entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire CheYi Network.
- Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH) rose 17.9% to close at $4.09. Cyclo Therapeutics recently received IND Clearance from the U.S. FDA to advance its Phase 2 study of trappsol cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
- MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MDVL) gained 15.8% to close at $1.54.
- uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) surged 15.5% to settle at $4.40.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) gained 15.1% to close at $1.45 after the company announced it is filing new patent applications in several countries for the treatment of all advanced solid tumors.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) jumped 14.6% to close at $5.74. Cenntro Automotive, anEV technology company that has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Naked Brand Group, produced and shipped 628 newly launched model Logistar 200 vehicles.
- Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) gained 14.5% to close at $78.30 after it was announced the company will replace CIT Group in the S&P MidCap 400.
- Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAWS) jumped 13.7% to settle at $55.00. Lawson Products entered into a strategic combination with TestEquity & Gexpro Services.
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) gained 13.1% to settle at $1.73.
- Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARHS) jumped 12.3% to close at $13.34.
- Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) surged 12.2% to close at $54.50 after the company announced a $250 million accelerated share repurchase program and reaffirmed guidance.
- Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) jumped 10.4% to settle at $0.53.
- Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) gained 8.2% to close at $8.76 after declining around 30% on Tuesday.
- Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) gained 6.1% to close at $5.72 as the company agreed to acquire Hongle.tv for $43.8 million.
Losers
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) dipped 30.1% to close at $1.09 after declining more than 6% on Tuesday.
- Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ: PME) dropped 26.7% to settle at $0.4550. Pingtan Marine Enterprise, last month, posted Q3 net income of $2.9 million.
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) fell 26% to settle at $2.65 after the company announced pricing of an $8 million underwritten public offering.
- Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN) shares dipped 21.1% to close at $6.67 on Wednesday after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged the company and its chief operating officer with fraud.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) shares dropped 20.9% to close at $0.5486 after dipping 25% on Tuesday.
- Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) fell 20% to settle at $5.15.
- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ: PYR) dipped 19.9% to close at $2.73. PyroGenesis recently announced the launch of new ZCE hydrogen production process following filing of international patent applications.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) fell 17.1% to close at $3.30.
- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) dipped 16% to close at $1.68. Addvantage Technologies Group recently reported Q4 EPS and sales results were higher year over year.
- Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELYM) fell 14.9% to close at $10.57. Eliem Therapeutics recently posted Q3 loss of $0.70 per share.
- Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVTL) declined 14.7% to close at $7.34. Vertical Aerospace recently listed on the NYSE following merger with Broadstone Acquisition Corp.
- Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) fell 14.3% to settle at $6.61 after Kerrisdale issued a short report on the stock.
- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) dipped 13.8% to close at $1.12.
- LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) fell 13.5% to close at $1.22. LiveOne announced plans to launch GamifyOne subsidiary.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) dropped 13% to close at $5.11 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTH) fell 12.8% to settle at $6.09.
- Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) fell 12% to settle at $2.50 after jumping around 10% on Tuesday.
- Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) shares declined 9.9% to close at $6.55.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) dropped 7.2% to close at $4.38. The Drugs Controller General of India has recently given Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin Emergency Use approval in the paediatric age group between 12 and 18 years. Ocugen has the US rights to the Bharat Biotech’s vaccine candidate.
- Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) dropped 5.4% to close at $36.25 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
