38 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) shares jumped 120.9% to $7.31 after the company reported addition to the Russell 2000 Index.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) gained 74.4% to $2.2150 after the company announced a liver cancer patient was cleared of all cancer lesions.
- Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE: BRG) jumped 70.2% to $26.28. Blackstone agreed to buy Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a deal valued at $3.6 billion, extending its push into U.S. rental housing.
- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) gained 37.5% to $4.07. Citigroup maintained Galera Therapeutics with a Buy and raised the price target from $11 to $20.
- Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) shares climbed 34.4% to $26.94 after the company announced it would be acquired by BillerundKorsnas for $27 per share.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) gained 27% to $0.6348 after the company announced its Fengdu Novel reached a collaboration with Tencent Video's Mars Project.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) gained 22.3% to $47.89 after the company's Caplyta was approved by the FDA for bipolar depression.
- Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) jumped 22.3% to $13.40 after gaining 18% on Friday.
- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) gained 19% to $2.69. Quotient recently won a $77 million Defense Logistics Agency contract.
- StarTek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT) jumped 17% to $4.61.
- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) surged 16.9% to $3.7650 after the company announced the SEMARNAT granted a twelve year extension of the environmental impact authorization at the San Jose Mine, located in Oaxaca, Mexico.
- BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: BPMP) jumped 12.7% to $14.55. BP announced agreement to acquire remaining stake in BP Midstream Partners, Reuters reported.
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: LCTX) gained 12.5% to $2.3850 after the company announced it established a worldwide collaboration with Genentech for the development and commercialization of OpRegen RPE cell therapy for the treatment of ocular disorders.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) jumped 12.5% to $3.46.
- GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) rose 11.1% to $1.40 after dipping 23% on Friday. GBS recently announced application for FDA breakthrough device designation to fast track rapid saliva glucose test.
- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) rose 10.8% to $26.01 after HC Wainwright & Co maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $52 to $62. Calliditas Therapeutics recently announced it was granted by the FDA accelerated approval of TARPEYO to reduce proteinuria in lgA nephropathy.
- Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) gained 10.2% to $3.57. Raymond James upgraded Limelight Networks from Market Perform to Strong Buy.
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) surged 9.7% to $8.54 as the company reported authorization of $50 million buyback.
- argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) gained 8.9% to $337.42 after the company announced the FDA approved VYVGART for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis in adult patients who are anti-acetylcholine receptor antibody positive.
- Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) jumped 7.2% to $80.14.
Losers
- Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) shares dipped 46.4% to $2.67 after reporting topline results for Phase III Ri-CoDIFy study for C. Difficile infection. The company said Ri-CoDIFy did not meet primary endpoint.
- Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB) fell 26.9% to $3.6785. Spruce Biosciences shares jumped more than 102% on Friday after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $15 price target.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) fell 23.3% to $2.45. Bellerophon Therapeutics jumped around 35% on Friday after topline data from Phase 2 study (PULSE-PHPF-002) evaluating the acute hemodynamic benefit of INOpulse via right heart catheterization for pulmonary hypertension associated with sarcoidosis (PH-Sarc)..
- bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) dropped 20.7% to $8.41. The FDA placed a partial clinical hold on Bluebird bio’s lovotibeglogene autotemcel (lovo-cel) gene therapy program for sickle cell disease (SCD) for patients under the age of 18.
- Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ: OCC) dipped 18.9% to $5.22 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) fell 14.6% to $3.4150 amid post-IPO volatility.
- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) dropped 13.7% to $3.1850.
- Ipsidy Inc. (NASDAQ: AUID) dipped 13.6% to $14.45.
- Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) dropped 13.1% to $10.94. Stronghold Digital Mining said it acquired 9,080 bitcoin miners and secured $54 million equipment financing.
- ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE: FORG) fell 12.4% to $22.15. The company recently disclosed two significant new features to the ForgeRock Identity Cloud called Organizations and Themed User Journeys.
- Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH) shares fell 11.5% to $5.06. China summoned Zhihu for unlawful release of information.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) dipped 11.3% to $37.60.
- Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ: ARBK) fell 11.1% to $11.53 after rising around 5% on Friday.
- Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) dropped 10.2% to $10.19.
- Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) fell 9.6% to $5.90.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) shares fell 9.3% to $0.6701. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares climbed 12% on Friday after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $4 price target.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) fell 9.2% to $3.06 after declining around 6% on Friday.
- Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) shares fell 8.3% to $18.27 after jumping 22% on Friday.
