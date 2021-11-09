32 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) rose 57% to $3.58 in pre-market trading.
- Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) rose 54.2% to $26.98 in pre-market trading after the company said that its lidar solution has been selected to be part of the sensor suite in the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion autonomous vehicle reference platform.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) rose 36.9% to $0.97 in pre-market trading after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement under which Naked will acquire the outstanding stock in three entities comprising Cenntro Automotive Group.
- EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) rose 29.2% to $17.36 in pre-market trading. EVgo reported an expansion to its EV charging program for rideshare drivers on Uber’s platform.
- New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) rose 28.2% to $116.61 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Cybin Inc. (NASDAQ: CYBN) rose 25.5% to $2.51 in pre-market trading. The company is expected to report financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2021 ended September 30, 2021 on Monday, November 15, 2021.
- Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) shares rose 25.2% to $96.41 in pre-market trading following strong quarterly earnings.
- ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) shares rose 20% to $23.06 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) shares rose 20% to $7.49 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KIND) rose 18.8% to $15.46 in pre-market trading after surging 17% on Monday.
- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) rose 17.3% to $5.56 in pre-market trading after the company said its advanced perception solution is now supported on the NVIDIA DRIVE platform.
- Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG) rose 15.3% to $14.01 in pre-market trading. Newcrest Mining Ltd announced plans to buy the rest of Pretium Resources Inc in a deal valued at $2.8 billion.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) rose 15.5% to $6.70 in pre-market trading. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and Dyamed Biotech reported expanded long-term partnership for new territories and products in Southeast Asia.
- The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) shares rose 14.4% to $15.70 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) rose 12.7% to $16.01 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) rose 12.6% to $6.85 in pre-market trading.
- Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) rose 12% to $8.24 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPX) rose 9.3% to $47.05 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) rose 8.9% to $158.10 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
Losers
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) fell 24.7% to $9.77 in pre-market trading after the company posted Q3 results and announced plans to offer $400.0 million of convertible senior notes due 2026.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) shares fell 21.3% to $8.19 in pre-market trading after surging 219% on Monday.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) fell 24.5% to $3.96 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) fell 21.9% to $3.53 in pre-market trading after climbing 43% on Monday.
- Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) shares fell 19.4% to $14.33 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) fell 14.7% to $3.3601 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) shares fell 13.4% to $7.31 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EZFL) fell 11% to $2.83 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) fell 10.4% to $23.55 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) shares fell 8.9% to $6.34 in pre-market trading after surging over 30% on Monday.
- TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) shares fell 8.8% to $31.82 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results. The company also said its co-founder and long-time CEO, Stephen Kaufer, will step down from his position at Tripadvisor in 2022.
- Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) fell 8.6% to $17.20 in pre-market trading after surging 59% on Monday.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) shares fell 8.1% to $31.15 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
