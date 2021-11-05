28 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) rose 65.8% to $2.14 in pre-market trading after the company announced its ReBoot device has been granted designation as a Breakthrough Device by the FDA.
- Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) rose 35.5% to $13.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued FY21 sales guidance.
- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) shares rose 28% to $1.42 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) rose 14.9% to $191.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued FY21 guidance above estimates.
- JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) rose 13.4% to $40.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued FY21 guidance above estimates.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) rose 13.2% to $0.7020 in pre-market trading after gaining around 16% on Thursday.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) rose 12.4% to $1.18 in pre-market trading after reporting preliminary results for the third quarter.
- Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares rose 11.1% to $175.00 in pre-market trading as the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for the third quarter on Thursday.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) shares rose 9.4% to $19.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q3 earnings and issued strong FY21 forecast.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) rose 9.3% to $5.40 in pre-market trading after the company posted strong Q3 results and raised FY21 forecast.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) rose 8.2% to $8.02 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) rose 7.6% to $192.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported its best quarter on record, with earnings and sales figures surpassing market expectations.
- Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) rose 6.7% to $21.64 in pre-market trading. Fluor stated that the Fluor Petrosea Joint Organization (FPJO) joint venture has been selected by PT Freeport Indonesia to install a new grinding mill at Grasberg copper and gold mining district in Papua, Indonesia.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 5.4% to $189.00 in pre-market trading after reporting quarterly results.
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) rose 6% to $46.25 in pre-market trading following Q3 results. Pinterest reported upbeat results for its third quarter on Thursday. However, the company also posted a shortfall in monthly active users.
Losers
- Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) fell 37.7% to $7.90 in pre-market trading after jumping 95% on Thursday.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) fell 35.1% to $5.79 in pre-market trading after the company said the FDA declined emergency use authorization for ZYESAMI for patients with critical COVID-19 with respiratory failure.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) shares fell 32.9% to $57.74 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) shares fell 28.5% to $18.00 in pre-market trading. bluebird completed the tax-free spin-off of its oncology programs and portfolio into 2seventy bio, Inc.
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) shares fell 19.4% to $5.15 in pre-market trading after reporting a loss for the third quarter.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) fell 15% to $3.62 in pre-market trading. TDH Holdings shares jumped around 80% on Thursday after the company announced it entered into a securities purchase agreement for a registered direct offering and closed the offering, raising $9.9 million in gross proceeds from the sale.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) fell 12.2% to $2.15 in pre-market trading after reporting a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) shares fell 10.4% to $2.25 in pre-market trading after surging 36% on Thursday.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) fell 9% to $18.89 in pre-market trading after reporting a loss for the third quarter.
- Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) fell 8% to $16.50 in pre-market trading after surging 45% on Thursday.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) fell 6.5% to $28.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) shares fell 5.7% to $110.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) shares fell 4.4% to $236.70 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
