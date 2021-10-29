30 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 20.3% to $3.68 in pre-market trading after declining 15% on Thursday. DBV Technologies, disclosed that on Oct. 14, it received FDA communication requesting a review of data from DBV's protein uptake release study prior to providing additional comments on the STAMP protocol design.
- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) rose 18% to $3.09 in pre-market trading after the company said ASPEN-COVID-19 Data and Safety Monitoring Committee recommends continuing Phase 2b clinical trial to completion based on interim analysis of efficacy and safety data.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) shares rose 14.7% to $5.00 in pre-market trading after gaining over 11% on Thursday.
- AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE: ASIX) shares rose 10.8% to $50.80 in pre-market trading.
- A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) rose 9.8% to $15.20 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat quarterly results and announced a new $100 million buyback program.
- Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TWNT) shares rose 9.7% to $10.85 in pre-market trading. Tailwind Two Acquisition and Terran Orbital Corporation said that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) rose 9.4% to $1.98 in pre-market trading after the company announced a partnership with CareSource.
- Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) rose 8.5% to $1.07 in pre-market trading.
- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) rose 8.1% to $2.28 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to sell its express delivery business in China to J&T Express Co., Ltd.
- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX) rose 8% to $2.99 in pre-market trading. Entasis Therapeutics is expected to report Q3 results on November 4, 2021.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) rose 7.9% to $25.22 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also reported a $300 million buyback and raised its quarterly dividend.
- Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) rose 7.8% to $450.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued Q2 sales guidance above estimates.
- Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. (NASDAQ: GET) rose 7.1% to $1.80 in pre-market trading after dropping around 8% on Thursday.
- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) rose 6.8% to $37.90 in pre-market trading after jumping over 30% on Thursday. Lucid is expected to report Q3 financial results on Monday, November 15.
Losers
- Retail Value Inc. (NYSE: RVI) fell 75.1% to $6.76 in pre-market trading. Retail Value is expected to release its Q3 earnings on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.
- Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) shares fell 20.5% to $4.50 in pre-market trading. Alfi 8-K showed the company placed its President and CEO, Paul Pereira, CFO, Treasurer, Dennis McIntosh, Chief Technology Officer, Chalres Pereira on paid admin. leave, and authorized independent internal investigation related to corporate transactions, other matters.
- Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) shares fell 19.3% to $96.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 earnings results and announced plans to acquire Momentive.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 17.4% to $7.43 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) shares fell 13.8% to $2.42 in pre-market trading after reporting wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
- HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HCWB) fell 12.3% to $4.15 in pre-market trading. HCW Biologics shares jumped 62% on Thursday after the company received FDA clearance to proceed with a Phase 1b clinical trial for HCW9218 in pancreatic cancer.
- The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAR) fell 12.3% to $12.84 in pre-market trading after jumping over 50% on Thursday.
- Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) fell 11.3% to $50.80 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q2 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
- 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) fell 10.5% to $27.60 in pre-market trading after the company priced an underwritten public offering of 4,750,000 shares of its common stock at $25.00 per share..
- China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CPHI) fell 9.5% to $0.6154 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Thursday.
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) shares fell 8.5% to $41.39 in pre-market trading. Valneva reported temporary trading suspension of its ordinary shares on Euronext Paris.
- BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) shares fell 8.4% to $0.8607 in pre-market trading.
- Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) shares fell 7.9% to $7.45 in pre-market trading. Rafael Holdings shares dipped 73% on Thursday after the company's Phase 3 trial in metastatic pancreatic cancer did not meet its primary endpoint.
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) fell 4.9% to $107.70 in pre-market trading. Starbucks reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company said it projects consolidated sales to be $32.5 billion to $33 billion in FY22, growing above the long-term guidance of 8%-10% growth.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) fell 4.9% to $3,278.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued downbeat sales guidance for the fourth quarter.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) fell 3.8% to $146.75 in pre-market trading. The company reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed expectations. Revenues from iPhone came in at $38.87 billion, shy of the consensus estimate of $41.2 billion.
