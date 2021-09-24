34 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) shares jumped 76.2% to $6.08.
- Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFAB) jumped 37.7% to $3.47. Form 4 filings from late Thursday showed stock purchases from multiple company’s Directors.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) jumped 35% to $15.91 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also said it sees FY21 revenue of $50 million.
- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) shares gained 26.4% to $56.74 following reports suggesting IAC/InterActiveCorp is in advanced talks to acquire the company in a deal valued at over $2.5 billion.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) jumped 21% to $10.34. Marin Software recently announced a revenue share agreement with Google.
- Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) gained 17.2% to $3.4701. Paltalk, last month, reported Q2 earnings of $0.12 per share.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) gained 14.4% to $4.75. Immuron shares dipped over 15% on Thursday as the company said it will not proceed with proposed acquisition of R&D vaccine company.
- Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) gained 12.5% to $10.84. Nisun International reported 1H sales of $38.9 million, up 188.9% year over year.
- Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) climbed 11.7% to $51.60 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised FY21 guidance. The company also announced acquisition of privately held Kemp for $258 million in cash.
- Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDOR) gained 11.1% to $6.83.
- Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) climbed 10.6% to $11.87. The company’s shares jumped around 65% over the previous month.
- Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) gained 9.6% to $8.13.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) jumped 8.9% to $5.33. Paratek will present new data for NUZYRA at IDWeek 2021 Wednesday, Sept. 29.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) shares rose 8.2% to $0.7999 after gaining around 4% on Thursday.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) gained 7.6% to $1.9050 after the company disclosed results of multiple ascending dose study and development plan for HPP737, an oral PDE4 inhibitor for the treatment of psoriasis.
Losers
- SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) shares dipped 24.1% to $20.22.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) fell 20.9% to $6.13 amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum after China's Central Bank banned all crypto transactions and vowed to stop illegal crypto mining.
- Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) fell 18.5% to $18.75. Helbiz announced its official arrival in California.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) fell 18% to $4.1885. Onconova Therapeutics priced an underwritten public offering of 5 million shares at $4.20 for gross proceeds of $21 million.
- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) dipped 16.7% to $5.89.
- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MRM) fell 15.5% to $10.80. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies shares surged over 73% on Thursday following news the company will buy ZACC Kabushiki Kaisha for $3.362 million.
- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) fell 15.2% to $4.34 after jumping over 45% on Thursday.
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) shares fell 14.7% to $0.7048 after jumping over 16% on Thursday.
- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) dropped 14.7% to $10.64. Piper Sandler recently initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $19.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) dipped 14.4% to $20.58.
- Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) fell 12.6% to $8.59.
- Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE: NRDY) tumbled 12% to $10.16.
- Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV) dropped 10.7% to $14.32.
- TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) fell 9.7% to $3.6310. TransCode Therapeutics shares surged 53% on Thursday after the company announced that preclinical research supporting its lead candidate, TTX-MC138, was published in Cancer Nanotechnology.
- Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) fell 9.3% to $72.38.
- Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: FEDU) fell 9% to $0.7551. Four Seasons Education shares climbed 43% on Thursday after the company announced board authorization to repurchase up to $15 million.
- Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: AMHC) shares fell 8.7% to $13.12 after climbing over 40% on Thursday. The company announced shareholders approved the business combination with Jasper Therapeutics.
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) fell 7.4% to $31.39. Valneva said it commenced recruitment of adolescents in its pivotal Phase 3 trial for its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001 in the U.K.
- NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) fell 6.8% to $148.73. Nike reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company also lowered its sales forecast for the full year.
