36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 12:04pm   Comments
Gainers

  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares jumped 26% to $7.08 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) shares climbed 25.5% to $6.00. The company on Monday announced interim analysis from the Phase 2b SOOTHE trial of BLU-5937 in refractor chronic cough. HC Wainwright on Tuesday raised its price target on the stock.
  • BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) shares climbed 23% to $10.25 as the company commenced trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market.
  • Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) gained 22.3% to $8.25 as the company declared a special dividend of $3.50 per share.
  • aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) shares jumped 22.3% to $11.19 after multiple firms maintained bullish ratings on the stock and raised their respective price targets. aTyr Pharma shares jumped 67% on Monday after the company announced the Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of ATYR1923 in pulmonary sarcoidosis met its primary endpoint.
  • DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) rose 22.2% to $7.99 after gaining around 4% on Monday.
  • Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) gained 17.3% to $6.55 after dropping 18% on Monday.
  • NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) rose 17.2% to $4.7706 after the company announced it completed the process of licensing the human Coronavirus field for drug development and commercialization from TheraCour Pharma, Inc.
  • Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GURE) gained 16.4% to $4.84. Gulf Resources said it sees Q3 revenue of $16.2 million to $16.7 million.
  • Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTNB) rose 16.2% to $1.2205. Matinas BioPharma shares climbed 27% on Monday after the company announced data in the ongoing EnACT trial of MAT2203 for treatment of Cryptococcal Meningitis.
  • AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) gained 15.9% to $4.75 after the company announced acquisition of First Wave Bio for $229 million in stock and cash.
  • Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P., (NASDAQ: CLMT) surged 14% to $7.00 after declining 20% on Monday.
  • Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) surged 13.8%to $7.36 Raymond James upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a $10 price target.
  • Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) gained 9.1% to $3.0999. The company recently announced the completion of a subscription agreement with Document Security Systems.
  • Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) rose 8.6% to $0.6310 after the company reported a distribution agreement with TD SYNNEX to offer its anti-phishing solution throughout North America.
  • Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) gained 8.3% to $11.59. IAC posted monthly metrics for August 2021, including metrics for Angi Inc, in the investor relations section of the IAC website.
  • Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) rose 7% to $18.30. Oscar Health Co-Founder Joshua Kushner reported the purchase of 1,072,264 shares at an average price of $17.41 per share in Form 4 Filing.
  • Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) rose 6.3% to $3.5199. The company agreed to acquire 365 Cannabis, a cannabis business management software system built on Microsoft's Dynamics 365 Business Central in a $17 million deal.
  • EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) rose 6.3% to $1.7850. EyeGate Pharma recently completed target enrollment in Phase 2 proof-of-concept study to evaluate PP-001 for the treatment of ocular surface inflammation.
  • NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) rose 5% to $11.53 after IQVIA announced a collaboration with the company on potential medical support for novel COVID-19 treatment.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) shares dipped 37.2% to $6.13 after the company priced a 6.67 million share common stock offering at $6 per share.
  • RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) fell 33% to $4.9487 after the company announced preliminary top-line data from the Phase 2/3 study with opaganib showed that the study did not meet its primary endpoint.
  • Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) dropped 21.7% to $14.08 after jumping 52% on Monday.
  • eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFTR) fell 19.7% to $21.45. Cantor Fitzgerald, on Monday, initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a $50 price target.
  • Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) shares fell 15.8% to $16.09 after dropping 9% on Monday. The stock has been circulated as a potential short squeeze candidate on social media.
  • PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) fell 15.5% to $57.77 after the company reported proposed offerings of 1.5 million shares common stock and $200 million of convertible senior notes.
  • Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) dipped 15.1% to $46.06 after the company revised its guidance for the third quarter and full year 2021. The company said it sees Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.00 to $1.20 per share. Herbalife updated its full year adjusted earnings guidance to a range of $4.55 to $4.95 per share, while adjusted EBITDA is being lowered to a range of $860 million to $910 million.
  • BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE: BRP) dipped 13.6% to $32.53 as the company reported a proposed public offering of 8 million shares of common stock.
  • Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) fell 13.1% to $37.28 amid reports of increased government oversight of casinos in Macau.
  • Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) fell 12.3% to $8.41.
  • Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) dropped 12% to $11.63.
  • Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) fell 11.5% to $91.60 amid reports of increased government oversight of casinos in Macau.
  • MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) dropped 10.1% to $1.9950.
  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) fell 8.4% to $43.17.
  • Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (NYSE: ACH) fell 6.7% to $21.70 after gaining over 8% on Monday.
  • Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) shares fell 6.1% to $21.65.

