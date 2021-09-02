28 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) rose 39.7% to $26.93 in pre-market trading after jumping 278% on Wednesday. Focus Universal recently priced 2 million shares at $5 per share to raise $10 million for its initial public offering on the Nasdaq.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) shares rose 24.2% to $2.05 in pre-market trading. Precision BioSciences and Tiziana Life Sciences reported an exclusive license agreement to evaluate foralumab, a novel, fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody, in conjunction with allogeneic CAR T candidates for cancer treatment.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) rose 17% to $0.8242 in pre-market trading. The company, last month, posted a loss for the second quarter.
- Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) shares rose 12.2% to $27.05 in pre-market trading. Support.com shares dropped over 23% on Wednesday on continued volatility as the stock has been circulated as a short squeeze name.
- ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) rose 11.4% to $23.64 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q2 sales and raised FY22 sales guidance.
- Intercure Ltd. (NASDAQ: INCR) shares rose 11.4% to $7.52 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Wednesday.
- Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) rose 9.6% to $84.69 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q2 earnings results and issued guidance. The company also announced the appointment of Anne Raimondi as Chief Operating Officer.
- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) shares rose 9.5% to $26.16 in pre-market trading after the company announced XPro has been found to decrease multiple species of Phospho Tau and improve neuroimaging biomarkers of myelination in patients with AD.
- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) rose 9% to $9.90 in pre-market trading after gaining over 9% on Wednesday.
- Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) rose 7.7% to $3.90 in pre-market trading. Innate Pharma said two oral presentations will be highlighted at the ESMO 2021 Virtual Congress.
- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) shares rose 7.7% to $3.51 in pre-market trading after gaining over 10% on Wednesday.
- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) rose 7.3% to $67.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued strong sales guidance.
- Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) rose 7.3% to $8.70 in pre-market trading.
- MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ: MITC) rose 7% to $5.94 in pre-market trading. MeaTech 3D recently reported filing of provisional patent application for differentiation of stem cells to produce cultured fat.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares rose 6.8% to $0.7005 in pre-market trading after jumping over 30% on Wednesday.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) rose 6.6% to $65.01 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) shares fell 50.5% to $0.455 in pre-market trading after the company priced its 200 million share offering at $0.30 per share.
- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASMB) fell 20.7% to $3.09 in pre-market trading after the company announced the decision to discontinue clinical development of ABI-H2158.
- ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) shares fell 10.6% to $3.21 in pre-market trading. ABVC BioPharma shares jumped around 24% on Wednesday after the company announced new PCT filings for MDD and ADHD treatments.
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) shares fell 10.2% to $3.01 in pre-market trading. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment postponed its Highway 77 Music Festival.
- Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) fell 9.8% to $78.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) fell 8.8% to $197.10 in pre-market trading. Five Below reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company also said it sees Q3 earnings of $0.23 to $0.30 per share on sales of $550 million to $565 million.
- Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) fell 8.6% to $7.11 in pre-market trading after jumping 19% on Wednesday.
- Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) fell 8.3% to $306.02 in pre-market trading r after the company announced Q2 earnings results and issued guidance.
- C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) shares fell 8% to $48.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings. The company also issued Q2 and FY22 guidance.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) fell 7% to $7.31 in pre-market trading after jumping 53% on Wednesday. The company on Tuesday announced it commenced voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
- Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) shares fell 5.3% to $7.01 in pre-market trading after jumping 24% on Wednesday. The company recently announced the launch of its Shareholder Perks Program. Traders on social media have also circulated the stock as a potential short squeeze play.
