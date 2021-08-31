 Skip to main content

33 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2021 12:05pm   Comments
Gainers

  • AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) shares jumped 68.4% to $11.77. AC Immune and its collaborating partner Genentech, part of Roche Holdings, announced topline data from Phase 2 study evaluating semorinemab in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease (AD). Semorinemab met one of its co-primary endpoints, ADAS-Cog11 (cognitive scale). The second co-primary endpoint, ADCS-ADL (functional scale), was not met.
  • Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) surged 44.3% to $11.99 after jumping over 15%on Monday. The company, earlier during the month, reported Q2 results.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) rose 27.2% to $0.7110 in reaction to the selection of SON-1410 as a development candidate for melanoma and renal cancers.
  • RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) shares climbed 26.2% to $10.84 after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a $22 price target.
  • Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RGC) gained 22.8% to $35.49.
  • Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPOK) shares climbed 21.5% to $9.54. Spok Holdings confirmed Acacia Research’s proposal to acquire Spok for $10.75 per share in cash.
  • Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) gained 16.7% to $12.23 following Q2 results.
  • Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) shares rose 15.8% to $59.38. S&P Dow Jones Indices reported that Digital Turbine is set to join the S&P MidCap 400. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Digital Turbine from Hold to Buy.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) gained 15.3% to $7.97. Aehr received orders in China totalling $1.2 million from a new customer in China for its FOX-P™ test and burn-in solution for production test of silicon photonics devices.
  • Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) jumped 15.3% to $9.97. REV Group subsidiary Collins Bus and Lightning Emotors entered into a strategic partnership to manufacture and deploy zero-emission, all-electric Type A school buses.
  • Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) surged 14.7% to $22.41 after reporting Q1 results.
  • InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) rose 14.3% to $4.2177.
  • American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) gained 13.7% to $14.03.
  • Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGRX) jumped 12.5% to $54.49. Eagle Pharmaceuticals was granted additional patent for Bendamustine Franchise.
  • Siyata Mobile Inc (NASDAQ: SYTA) shares gained 12.4% to $4.25. Siyata Mobile recently signed a reseller agreement with Silk Worldwide to distribute its Uniden cellular signal boosters.
  • Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE: BORR) rose 9.7% to $0.7751 after the company reported preliminary results for the second quarter.
  • Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) gained 8% to $20.14. Jefferies upgraded Funko from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $21 to $25.
  • LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) jumped 7.7% to $30.67.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) shares fell 49.6% to $6.09. Sequential Brands Group commenced voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings.
  • REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) fell 32.6% to $6.10.
  • RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ: RNXT) shares fell 24.5% to $12.09. RenovoRx shares jumped around 108% on Monday after the company was granted FDA clearance for 'Catheter, Intravascular Occluding, Temporary.'
  • Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) dropped 21.6% to $5.22. Focus Universal priced 2 million shares at $5 per share to raise $10 million for its initial public offering on the Nasdaq.
  • Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTX) dipped 16% to $9.00. The FDA recently cleared Poseida Therapeutics Investigational New Drug (IND) application for P-BCMA-ALLO1, a fully allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
  • Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) shares fell 15.3% to $294.47. Zoom Video reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, but issued weak earnings guidance for the third quarter.
  • Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) fell 15% to $1.9975 amid circulation of article 'Apple's 'iPhone 13' won't support satellite communications, mobile analysts say.'
  • Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) dropped 14.6% to $157.79 n sympathy with Zoom Video Communications after Zoom reported Q2 earnings results. Zoom Video Communications in July announced it will acquire Five9.
  • Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) dropped 14.6% to $4.9850 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS) dipped 14.4% to $7.76. Talis Biomedical announced Brian Coe has stepped down as president, CEO and director effective immediately and will continue to work with the company as an advisor.
  • Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) fell 12.3% to $6.19 after gaining 33% on Monday.
  • Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) dipped 12.3% to $6.42. Chardan Capital maintained Mesoblast with a Sell and lowered the price target from $7.5 to $6.5.
  • ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) fell 11.7% to $2.9850 after jumping 22% on Monday.
  • Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) declined 10.9% to $14.08 following Q2 results.
  • Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) fell 8.7% to $3.0950 after jumping over 17% on Monday. The company on Friday reported Q2 results, including a 43% quarter-over-quarter revenue growth.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

