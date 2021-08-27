Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Friday, 29 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Significant Points:

(NYSE:CPB) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.

(NASDAQ:SONN) was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low. GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 9.87% to reach its 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

(NASDAQ:ATXI) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.53. The stock traded down 1.5%. Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Friday. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on these equities. Stay tuned for further news.