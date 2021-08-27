 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2021 11:12am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET on Friday, 29 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Significant Points:

  • Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 9.87% to reach its 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

  • Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) shares moved up 1.61% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $40.05, drifting up 1.61%.
  • GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) shares hit a yearly low of $49.16. The stock was down 9.87% on the session.
  • Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.59 on Friday. The stock was down 4.19% for the day.
  • Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) shares moved down 6.66% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $65.32, drifting down 6.66%.
  • D-MARKET Electronic (NASDAQ:HEPS) shares were up 5.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.56.
  • Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) shares were down 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.67.
  • Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) shares made a new 52-week low of $102.39 on Friday. The stock was up 0.1% for the day.
  • Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO) shares set a new yearly low of $24.65 this morning. The stock was down 0.71% on the session.
  • Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS) stock hit a yearly low of $34.33. The stock was up 0.93% for the day.
  • Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.29 on Friday morning, moving down 1.78%.
  • FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.14 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.26%.
  • Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) shares hit a yearly low of $6.87. The stock was down 0.64% on the session.
  • Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.00 on Friday, moving up 0.36%.
  • Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) shares fell to $5.85 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.01%.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares set a new yearly low of $3.83 this morning. The stock was down 1.15% on the session.
  • Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.29 on Friday morning, moving up 0.78%.
  • Social Capital Suvretta (NASDAQ:DNAC) stock drifted up 0.1% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.70.
  • Social Capital Suvretta (NASDAQ:DNAB) shares hit a yearly low of $9.70. The stock was down 0.1% on the session.
  • Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.84. Shares traded down 2.99%.
  • Gaming & Hospitality (NASDAQ:GHAC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.61 on Friday morning, moving down 0.62%.
  • Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) shares hit a yearly low of $6.14. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) stock hit a yearly low of $7.00. The stock was down 3.34% for the day.
  • Helix Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLXA) shares hit a yearly low of $9.81. The stock was down 0.51% on the session.
  • Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) shares set a new yearly low of $6.80 this morning. The stock was up 1.97% on the session.
  • BlueCity Holdings (NASDAQ:BLCT) stock hit $3.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.51%.
  • MedAvail Holdings (NASDAQ:MDVL) shares hit a yearly low of $2.82. The stock was down 0.97% on the session.
  • Blue Water Acquisition (NASDAQ:BLUW) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.36 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 7.53%.
  • Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.53. The stock traded down 1.5%.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Friday. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.

 

Benzinga will continue to update investors on these equities. Stay tuned for further news.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

