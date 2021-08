Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Monday, 29 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA).

The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI).

(NASDAQ:AGRI). Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 16.67% to reach its new 52-week low.

Stocks dropping to new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) shares set a new yearly low of $153.30 this morning. The stock was down 1.76% on the session.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $30.63 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.12%.

KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.35 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.99%.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) shares were down 1.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.79.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) stock hit a new 52-week low of $175.00. The stock was up 1.13% on the session.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $40.00 on Monday morning, moving up 0.45%.

Pershing Square Tontine (NYSE:PSTH) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $19.54 and moving down 0.51%.

MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) stock drifted down 1.81% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.06.

Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) shares hit a yearly low of $5.29. The stock was up 0.9% on the session.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) stock hit $102.56 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.6%.

Social Capital Hedosophia (NYSE:IPOF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $9.77. Shares traded down 0.41%.

Immunocore Holdings (NASDAQ:IMCR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $27.77 and moving down 0.36%.

GS Acquisition Holdings (NYSE:GSAH) stock hit a yearly low of $9.83. The stock was down 0.25% for the day.

Smart Share Global (NASDAQ:EM) stock drifted down 4.23% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.70.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.33. Shares traded down 1.62%.

Social Capital Hedosophia (NYSE:IPOD) shares fell to $9.86 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.16%.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock hit a yearly low of $3.96. The stock was up 1.72% for the day.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.15 and moving 0.0% (flat).

Fortress Value (NYSE:FVT) shares were down 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.65.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) shares were down 0.84% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.34.

Locust Walk Acquisition (NASDAQ:LWAC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.53 on Monday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).

LGL Systems Acquisition (NYSE:DFNS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $9.77. Shares traded down 1.9%.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.09 on Monday, moving up 2.25%.

Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) stock hit a yearly low of $1.47. The stock was down 1.96% for the day.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) stock hit $1.99 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.98%.

Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.48 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 16.67%.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) shares set a new yearly low of $4.61 this morning. The stock was down 0.42% on the session.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.66 on Monday. The stock was down 3.17% for the day.

(NASDAQ:BLPH) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.66 on Monday. The stock was down 3.17% for the day. AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) shares set a new yearly low of $2.22 this morning. The stock was down 2.61% on the session.

