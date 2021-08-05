26 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) shares rose 34% to $5.48 in pre-market trading after dropping around 15% on Wednesday. Ensysce Biosciences recently appointed David J. Kovacs to the new position of VP Public Policy and David Tanzer to the new position of VP Strategic Development.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) rose 25.2% to $6.80 in pre-market trading after the company said NUZYRA has been added to CDC plague guidelines for the treatment, pre-exposure prophylaxis, and postexposure prophylaxis of primary bubonic and pharyngeal plague infections.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) rose 16.8% to $14.29 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) rose 14.1% to $3.15 in pre-market trading.
- Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) rose 11.4% to $11.50 in pre-market trading following upbeat quarterly profit.
- Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) shares rose 11% to $5.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) rose 7.8% to $1.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q2 results.
- EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR) rose 6.8% to $8.80 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected Q3 results.
- MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) shares rose 5.7% to $1,659.38 in pre-market trading after the company reported a rise in Q2 EPS. The company also posted better-than-expected sales results.
- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) shares rose 5.6% to $28.08 in pre-market trading. BeyondSpring shares jumped 176% on Wednesday after the company announced results from its DUBLIN-3 trial of plinabulin in combination with docetaxel for non-small cell lung cancer which showed the study met its primary endpoint.
- CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) shares rose 5.5% to $61.11 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Wednesday.
- Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) shares rose 4.7% to $8.64 in pre-market trading. The Cathie Wood-led New York-based investment management firm snapped up 2.46 million shares, estimated to be worth about $20.4 million, in Zymergen on the day shares of the company closed 76.31% lower at $8.25, far below its initial public offering price of $31. Zymergen shares fell on Wednesday after the company provided a business update regarding its commercial product pipeline and financial forecast. The company said it 'no longer expects product revenue in 2021, and expects product revenue to be immaterial in 2022.'
- Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) rose 3.8% to $2,165.00 in pre-market trading. Booking Holdings reported a wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter, while sales surpassed estimates.
Losers
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) shares fell 20.8% to $35.29 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued weak Q3 and FY21 guidance.
- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) fell 20.3% to $183.84 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
- Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares fell 13.5% to $174.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 sales guidance.
- Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS) fell 9.9% to $5.47 in pre-market trading after climbing around 30% on Wednesday.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) fell 9.5% to $3.06 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings.
- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) fell 9% to $0.81 in pre-market trading after jumping 73% on Wednesday. OneSmart announced the receipt of NYSE non-compliance letter regarding ADS trading price.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MAXR) fell 9% to $30.93 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings results. The company also reported it encountered issues with component suppliers and subsystems software which have led to delays in the launch of WorldView Legion.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares fell 8.8% to $383.51 in pre-market trading despite better-than-expected second-quarter results and solid third-quarter guidance.
- Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) shares fell 7.1% to $1.45 in pre-market trading. Alterity Therapeutics shares gained around 14% on Wednesday after the company announced a new US patent to expand its portfolio of compounds for neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) fell 7% to $2.56 in pre-market trading after surging 19% on Wednesday.
- Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) fell 6.9% to $9.45 in pre-market trading after dropping 20% on Wednesday. Flora Growth recently announced it entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent with Evergreen Pharmacare to supply its premium dried flower and derivative products.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) fell 6.7% to $19.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and cut FY21 NUPLAZID sales guidance.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) fell 4.1% to $40.09 in pre-market trading. Uber reported a wider loss for its second quarter, while sales exceeded expectations. The company posted an adjusted loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $509 million, wider by around $150 million compared to the first quarter.
