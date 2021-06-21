31 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Lydall, Inc. (NYSE: LDL) shares climbed 82.3% to $60.68 after the company agreed to be acquired by Unifrax for $61.10 per share.
- Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) shares jumped 49.6% to $57.79 after CNH Industrial announced it will acquire the company for $58 per share in cash.
- Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) gained 45.6% to $9.13 after the company provided a business update on its proposed business combination timing and payment date for its preferred stock dividend.
- Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) jumped 41.5% to $6.95 after the company announced an agreement with Tesla for 20 Ehomes.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) gained 17.1% to $25.93 after the company reported a predictive biomarker response from its Phase 2 trial of ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) in adult female patients with Rett syndrome.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) gained 16.4% to $4.38 as the company announced that positive results from a Phase 2 trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in alcohol use disorder (AUD) were published in Nature's Translational Psychiatry.
- 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE: GOED) gained 15.6% to $3.8500. 1847 Goedeker, last week, reported May 2021 sales of $44.3 million, up 41.9% year-on-year.
- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) surged 13.5% to $3.1893. The company, last week, reported upbeat quarterly results.
- Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) rose 13.2% to $5.35 after dropping around 5% on Friday.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) rose 12.5% to $2.6650. Luokung Technology shares jumped 22% on Friday after the company announced its subsidiary eMapgo entered into a contract to deliver a new generation traffic control network and smart highway demonstration project for the Changjiu Expressway.
- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) jumped 12.5% to $26.30. Smith & Wesson Brands gained 17% on Friday after the company posted better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) gained 11.1% to $32.35. The company recently priced its IPO at $23 per share.
- Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) jumped 9.5% to $46.66.
- ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) shares climbed 9.5% to $2.89.
- ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) gained 8.8% to $12.40.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) rose 5.2% to $5.33. Globus Maritime reported total comprehensive loss of $0.8 million for the first quarter, compared to $9 million loss in the year-ago period. Its voyage revenues surged to $5.2 million from $2.3 million.
Losers
- AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE: RERE) shares dipped 18.9% to $13.96. AiHuiShou International, last week, priced its IPO at $14 per share.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) fell 16.9% to $22.74.
- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS) dropped 16.4% to $29.10 after the company reported topline data from Phase 2b/3 Saturn-1 trial evaluating TP-03 (lotilaner ophthalmic solution, 0.25%) in patients with Demodex blepharitis.
- Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) fell 14.8% to $4.2250.
- BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) dropped 14.4% to $8.11. BIT Mining recently said it completed cash offer for shares of Loto Interactive.
- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) declined 14.4% to $2.73.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) fell 13.4% to $14.28 after dropping around 12% on Friday.
- Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) dipped 12.6% to $7.89.
- 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) dipped 10.9% to $2.36.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) fell 10.7% to $4.0897. The company recently announced it was granted its first disease treatment patent by the USPTO on June 7, 2021. The company also announced it cancer treatment project secured multi-million dollar funds.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) dropped 10.5% to $4.4350 after a report suggested the company was rejected in a Supreme Court bid to revive Vascepa patents.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) declined 10% to $3.2650.
- Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) fell 9.3% to $6.65. Orphazyme A S shares dipped around 50% on Friday after the company announced it received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for its treatment for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C and also cut its FY2021 outlook.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) fell 7.9% to $595.50. China Central Bank said banks and payment firms must not provide services including opening accounts, registration, transaction, clearing and settlement for cryptocurrency related speculations.
- United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: UTME) fell 7.1% to $15.60.
