32 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- CAI International, Inc. (NYSE: CAI) shares jumped 46.4% to $55.86 after the company agreed to a $1.1 billion takeover by Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc.
- Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYKE) gained 30% to $53.50 after the company announced it will be acquired by Sitel Group at a purchase price of $54 per share in cash.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) shares climbed 25.5% to $1.77 after the company reported the publication of IMbark Phase 2 data in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.
- Codex DNA, Inc (NASDAQ: DNAY) gained 17.2% to $18.75 after the company priced its IPO at $16 per share.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) surged 16.2% to $5.03 after the company announced it was granted its first disease treatment patent by the USPTO on June 7, 2021. The company also announced it cancer treatment project secured multi-million dollar funds.
- CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) rose 15.4% to $66.72. CureVac shares tumbled 39% on Thursday after the company announced its COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated an interim vaccine efficacy of 47% and did not meet its prespecified statistical success criteria.
- Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) gained 13.5% to $36.24. Verve Therapeutics shares surged 68% on Thursday after the company priced its IPO at $19 per share.
- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) rose 13.3% to $22.57 after the company posted better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company reported a $50 million buyback program and also boosted its quarterly dividend from $0.05 to $0.08 per share.
- United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: UTME) rose 11.1% to $20.57 after declining over 72% on Thursday.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) gained 10.6% to $19.83.
- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNX) gained 10.5% to $21.30 after JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $28 price target.
- DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) gained 9.9% to $37.88. DLocal, earlier during the month, priced its IPO at $21 a share.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) surged 9.7% to $10.92 after multiple officers and directors reported shares purchases in Form 4 Filings on Thursday.
- The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) shares rose 8.5% to $7.81 after an SEC Form 4 filing showed the CEO George Zoley bought 166K shares of the stock at an average price of $6.7452 per share on June 15th.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ: HYFM) shares rose 5.3% to $57.33 after the company announced plans to acquire Aurora Innovations, Inc. and its organic nutrients and grow media operations.
- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) shares rose 4.7% to $20.57 after the company lifted its sales projections for 2021 following the receipt of a new order for a proprietary high performance enzyme product. The company said it now expects revenue of $89 million to $93 million, versus its earlier forecast of $82 million to $85 million.
Losers
- Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) shares dipped 42.3% to $8.40 after the company announced it received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for its treatment for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C and also cut its FY2021 outlook.
- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) fell 37.6% to $11.40. Athira Pharma’s CEO Leen Kawas has been placed on temporary leave until the company completes a review “stemming from doctoral research Dr. Kawas conducted while at Washington State University.” The company, which is developing drugs for treating Alzheimer’s disease, said that Chief Operating Officer Mark Litton would assume day-to-day responsibilities during Kawas’ leave.
- Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRN) shares dropped 22% to $5.71 after the company increased its earlier announced bought deal offering of common stock to $10.0 million.
- San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) dropped 18.3% to $4.5658. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust declared cash distribution of $0.017615 per unit for June 2021.
- Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE: NMG) fell 18.2% to $7.40 after the company reported pricing of $52,500,000 public offering of common shares in the US and Canada.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) dropped 16% to $11.48 as the stock continues to pull back after it saw a run up in anticipation of Juneteenth in recent weeks. The company late Wednesday filed a prospectus related to the offer and sale of 2.9 million shares.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) dipped 13.7% to $2.9243.
- MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) fell 13.4% to $4.25.
- Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) fell 12.8% to $18.19. Arrival recently reiterated plans to have 31 microfactories by the end of 2024 and may add more if the demand is high.
- CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) tumbled 12.2% to $13.00. B of A Securities downgraded CuriosityStream from Buy to Underperform.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) fell 12.1% to $3.65. Cellect Biotechnology shares jumped 27% on Thursday after the company announced it filed a registration statement in connect with the proposed merger agreement with Quoin Pharmaceuticals.
- Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIX) dropped 11.9% to $2.9707.
- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) dropped 11.2% to $4.61.
- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY) dipped 10.1% to $14.39.
- Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) shares fell 10% to $2.6550. Midatech Pharma shares jumped around 45% on Thursday after the company announced breakthrough data using Q-Sphera technology.
- Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) shares fell 8.2% to $14.98 after the company priced an underwritten public offering of 6,500,000 shares for total estimated gross proceeds of around $102.8 million.
