30 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 7:01am   Comments
Gainers

  • Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) shares rose 94.2% to $2.33 in pre-market trading. Stealth BioTherapeutics showcased data for Elamipretide in dry age-related macular degeneration at the 2021 ARVO Annual Meeting.
  • American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE: AMS) rose 42.8% to $5.02 in pre-market trading after climbing more than 30% on Wednesday.
  • Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) rose 23% to $1.82 in pre-market trading after dropping over 8% on Wednesday. The company last week received a Nasdaq notification letter indicating shares will be suspended May 9. The company plans to appeal the determination.
  • JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) rose 18.6% to $8.18 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% in the previous session.
  • At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) shares rose 15.1% to $36.06 in pre-market trading after the Wall Street Journal reported that private-equity firm Hellman & Friedman LLC is nearing a deal to buy the company.
  • Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) rose 11.6% to $12.34 in pre-market trading. Nemaura Medical shares jumped 135% on Wednesday after the company receipt of a purchase order for 5,000 sugarBEAT transmitters and 200,000 sugarBEAT sensors from its U.K. licensee, DB Ethitronix Ltd.
  • Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) shares rose 11.1% to $5.62 in pre-market trading. Precipio recently launched its COVID-19 rapid antibody test on the Amazon.com Inc platform.
  • SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: SSY) rose 10.5% to $4.01 in pre-market trading after surging around 30% on Wednesday.
  • Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) rose 9.6% to $1.25 in pre-market trading. Senmiao Technology recently announced cooperation with Travelgo.com.
  • Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSAT) shares rose 9.2% to $1.30 in pre-market trading.
  • TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) rose 8.6% to $1.27 in pre-market trading after dropping over 6% on Wednesday.
  • Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) shares rose 7.2% to $37.67 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) rose 7% to $8.90 in pre-market trading. Recon Technology's Future Gas Station (Beijing) Technology unit recently renewed cooperation deal with Alibaba-backed Banma Network Technology related to autonomous intelligent car operating system development.
  • G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) rose 6.2% to $21.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings.
  • Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) rose 5.2% to $44.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) rose 4.7% to $73.95 in pre-market trading following quarterly results.
  • PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares rose 4.1% to $257.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised guidance.
  • Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) rose 3.1% to $10.45 in pre-market trading after the company raised guidance. The company also reported the purchase of Chartboost for roughly $250 million.

Losers

  • James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) fell 24.8% to $35.00 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a loss in the first quarter and announced a public offering of common shares.
  • Fastly, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLY) shares fell 16.6% to $48.36 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales. The company also announced the CFO is stepping down.
  • Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) fell 14.4% to $19.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings.
  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) fell 13.7% to $9.41 in pre-market trading. Ocugen is expected to report Q1 earnings on Friday, May 7.
  • Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NYSE: EVK) fell 13.2% to $2.70 in pre-market trading after jumping 29% on Wednesday.
  • Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) fell 13.2% to $8.30 in pre-market trading after reporting a loss for the first quarter.
  • Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares fell 10.7% to $164.82 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) fell 9.6% to $3.21 in pre-market trading after jumping 25% on Wednesday.
  • Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) fell 9% to $6.72 in pre-market trading after dropping over 15% on Wednesday. Vaxart recently reported new data from its oral COVID-19 vaccine Phase I study that suggests broad cross-reactivity against other coronaviruses.
  • Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) fell 7.5% to $16.68 in pre-market trading after jumping 96% on Wednesday.
  • Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) fell 6.5% to $3.72 in pre-market trading. Chiasma shares jumped 40% on Wednesday after Amryt announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Chiasma in an all-stock combination.
  • Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) fell 3.8% to $49.27 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 earnings results.

