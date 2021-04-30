22 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISNS) rose 30.7% to $6.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced it initiated a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, authorized a 220,000 share buyback and announced the implementation of a holding company reorganization.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) rose 17% to $0.7370 in pre-market trading. Naked Brand received NASDAQ notice of minimum bid price non-compliance.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) rose 14.3% to $0.4091 in pre-market trading. Farmmi shares fell 55% on Thursday after the company priced its $42.0 million upsized underwritten public offering of ordinary shares..
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) shares rose 10.2% to $7.83 in pre-market trading. Cyclacel Pharma filed proxy materials.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) rose 7.8% to $3.60 in pre-market trading. ShiftPixy shares jumped 33% on Thursday after the company announced it has been named the sponsor related to 4 SPACs.
- Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) rose 6.7% to $186.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised FY21 guidance.
- Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) rose 5.4% to $75.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued strong Q4 guidance.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) rose 5% to $9.65 in pre-market trading after gaining over 9% on Thursday.
- Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) rose 4.4% to $238.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued strong Q4 sales guidance.
- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) shares rose 3.5% to $72.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) rose 2.2% to $3,546.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also issued Q2 sales guidance above estimates.
Losers
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 21.3% to $14.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares fell 19% to $6.83 in pre-market trading after the company announced the PDUFA date for tenapanor for the control of serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis has been extended by three months.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) fell 12.3% to $57.18 in pre-market trading. Twitter reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak revenue guidance for the second quarter.
- Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) fell 11.3% to $76.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q4 results and issued downbeat Q1 sales guidance.
- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) fell 9.9% to $30.82 in pre-market trading after dropping around 22% on Thursday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics acquired license for mRNA technology platform of Factor Bioscience Limited And Novellus Therapeutics Limited.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) fell 7.7% to $182.56 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings and issued Q3 guidance.
- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) fell 7.7% to $7.41 in pre-market trading after the company reported a decline in quarterly sales.
- Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) fell 6.7% to $9.97 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.
- WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) fell 6.6% to $9.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported FY 2020 audited consolidated financial results.
- Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) fell 6.3% to $3.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
- DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) fell 5.9% to $397.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
