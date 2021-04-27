24 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) shares rose 29.1% to $1.20 in pre-market trading. RiceBran Technologies is scheduled to host a conference call on April 28th to discuss its Q1 financial results.
- First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ: FCBP) rose 20.4% to $29.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported a rise in Q1 earnings.
- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) rose 17% to $0.7032 in pre-market trading. Teligent recently announced hiring of Ernest R. De Paolantonio as Chief Financial Officer.
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) rose 16.6% to $14.01 in pre-market trading after reporting fiscal year 2020 financial results.
- Zomedica Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) rose 11.5% to $1.26 in pre-market trading after climbing around 20% on Monday.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares rose 9.7% to $2.15 in pre-market trading after surging over 10% on Monday. The company recently filed for shelf of up to 13 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) rose 9.4% to $28.93 in pre-market trading after surging 47% on Monday. The technology company has cemented its position as a “meme stock” and is spiking for the second straight session based on social media momentum.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) rose 9% to $1.45 in pre-market trading after surging more than 18% on Monday. The company recently regained compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement.
- United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) rose 8.3% to $190.36 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) shares rose 7.9% to $11.99 in pre-market trading as the company said it achieves statistical significance for primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints in Phase 3 INVIGORATE clinical trial of Reproxalap in allergic conjunctivitis.
- Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) rose 7.4% to $19.66 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Monday.
- Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) rose 7.3% to $40.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued Q2 sales guidance above estimates.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) shares rose 7.2% to $5.53 in pre-market trading. Foresight Autonomous subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile, recently signed an exclusive distribution agreement with a Brazilian distributor.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) shares rose 6.9% to $4.34 in pre-market trading after surging around 20% on Monday. Future FinTech Group, last week, inked a preliminary term sheet to acquire money transfer company Khyber Money Exchange Ltd for $0.82 million(€0.69 million).
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) rose 6.3% to $0.5695 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Monday.
- Trueblue Inc (NYSE: TBI) rose 4.1% to $24.01 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a Q1 profit.
- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) rose 3.9% to $1.08 in pre-market trading as the company reported marketing approval of Triferic AVNU in Canada.
Losers
- InspireMD Inc (NYSE: NSPR) fell 30.1% to $5.14 in pre-market trading.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) shares fell 18.5% to $7.09 in pre-market trading. Reviva Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 104% on Monday after the company announced the full details of its Phase 2 trial evaluating its lead drug candidate, RP5063 (brilaroxazine), for Acute Schizophrenia. Brilaroxazine demonstrated high affinity and selectivity for key serotonin receptors (5-HT1A/2A/2B/7) through its combination of potent affinity and selectivity for target receptors implicated for schizophrenia and its comorbid symptoms.
- RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK) fell 14.1% to $2.93 in pre-market trading after the company reported commencement of common stock offering.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) fell 7.8% to $57.10 in pre-market trading. The company announced it entered into an agreement to acquire HEAVY 16 for up to $78.1 million. The company also announced the launch of a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) fell 5.2% to $1.28 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Monday.
- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) fell 4.4% to $178.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results and also issued weak FY21 EPS guidance.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 2.2% to $722.49 in pre-market trading. Tesla reported better-than-expected earnings and sales for its first quarter. Production was 180,338 vehicles in the first quarter, up 76% year-over-year, while deliveries climbed 109% year-over-year to 184,877.
