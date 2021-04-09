30 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELC) rose 32.3% to $19.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported a worldwide licensing agreement with Pfizer to develop and commercialize gedatolisib. The company also reported preliminary data from Phase 1b Trial of gedatolisib plus ibrance and endocrine therapy for patients with ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer.
- Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GURE) rose 29.5% to $6.02 in pre-market trading after the company reported a narrower loss for the fourth quarter.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) rose 19% to $1.57 in pre-market trading after the company, and Theramex, announced the approval of BIJUVE capsules indicated for hormone replacement therapy in the U.K. and under the trade name BIJUVA in Belgium.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) rose 17% to $0.7290 in pre-market trading.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) rose 15.2% to $1.59 in pre-market trading. Color Star Technology recently signed a cooperation agreement with Shandong University of Art & Design to offer online courses and related services.
- Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) rose 12% to $8.95 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 5% on Thursday.
- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) shares rose 11.4% to $1.57 in pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Thursday.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares rose 10.7% to $ 0.7797 in pre-market trading. Advaxis recently reported an agreement with Columbia University Irving Medical Center to fund Phase 1 study of ADXS-504 for the treatment of early prostate cancer.
- Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: GTIM) rose 10.1% to $5.01 in pre-market trading as the company reported a 22.9% year-over-year surge in same store sales for its Good Times brand during its second fiscal quarter ended March 30, 2021.
- Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLSI) rose 8.7% to $54.90 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed the abstract results of the final 5 year immune response data of the Phase IIb clinical trial at the 2021 AACR Annual Meeting.
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) rose 7.8% to $10.38 in pre-market trading. The company recently named Mike Riccio as Chief Financial Officer.
- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) rose 7.8% to $5.26 in pre-market trading. Fortress Biotech shares climbed 15% on Thursday as traders circulated a bullish TipRanks article mentioning the stock.
- Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) rose 6.7% to $31.00 in pre-market trading. JPMorgan Chase & Co put on sale 9 million shares of Academy Sports on sale after Wednesday’s close at $28.80, Reuters reported.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DMAC) rose 6.5% to $10.01 in pre-market trading after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $27 price target.
- Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) rose 6.2% to $17.96 in pre-market trading. The company recently reported closing of public offering of common stock.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares rose 6.1% to $14.77 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will acquire Solcius for $51.8 million in cash.
- fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) rose 6% to $21.95 in pre-market trading after the company announced it acquired exclusive streaming rights to the Qatar World Cup 2022 Qualifying matches of South American Football Confederation.
Losers
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) fell 39.7% to $5.87 in pre-market trading after the company offered a regulatory update on its Biologics License Application for teplizumab for the delay or prevention of clinical type 1 diabetes in at-risk individuals.
- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CMMB) fell 15.8% to $46.33 in pre-market trading after jumping over 111% on Thursday.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) fell 15.2% to $5.09 in pre-market trading after jumping over 30% on Thursday. The company recently announced data from a sciatic nerve preclinical study designed to evaluate Probudur, Virpax's liposomal bupivacaine product candidate.
- Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ: BNSO) fell 11.5% to $7.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported receipt of Nasdaq notice of deficiency for failure to hold an annual meeting of shareholders.
- SemiLEDs Corporation(NASDAQ: LEDS) fell 9.9% to $4.91 in pre-market trading after the company reported a Q2 loss of $0.06 per share.
- United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: UTME) fell 9% to $38.50 in pre-market trading after dipping over 48% on Thursday. The company recently priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) fell 8.7% to $2.43 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q3 results and issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.
- Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) fell 8.6% to $1.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $12 million public offering of common stock.
- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) shares fell 7.9% to $285.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q2 results.
- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) fell 7.9% to $0.9399 in pre-market trading. Biolase shares jumped around 34% on Thursday as traders circulated a bullish TipRanks article mentioning the stock.
- Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERY) fell 6.6% to $13.60 in pre-market trading after climbing around 45% on Thursday.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) fell 6.4% to $10.90 in pre-market trading after dropping around 8% on Thursday.
- Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GSL) fell 5.1% to $13.34 in pre-market trading after the company announced an offering of common shares via selling shareholders.
