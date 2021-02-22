36 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) shares rose 62.7% to $1.92 in pre-market trading. ReTo Eco-Solutions, last month, received state-backed funding with the launch of Beijing Winter Olympics Competition Zone.
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) rose 40.1% to $2.83 in pre-market trading.
- China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) shares rose 33.7% to $3.61 in pre-market trading.
- Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) rose 24.7% to $3.89 in pre-market trading.
- RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK) rose 22.5% to $4.35 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Friday. RealNetworks, earlier during the month, reported Q4 earnings results.
- Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) rose 16% to $61.40 in pre-market trading. Lucid Motors, rumored to be landing a SPAC deal with Churchill Capital Corp IV since January, is close to a deal, according to Bloomberg. Sources told Bloomberg a deal could be announced on Tuesday.
- Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FRX) rose 14.7% to $16.12 in pre-market trading after jumping around 15% on Friday. A team of former Walt Disney executives are uniting again with NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal on a new SPAC that was filed Thursday after market close.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 14.6% to $46.50 in pre-market trading. Keith Gill, the now-famous Reddit WallStreetBets trader, appears to have bought more shares of GameStop.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) rose 14.6% to $2.36 in pre-market trading after surging 32% on Friday. Citius Pharmaceuticals recently reported a $76.5 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SVAC) rose 13.5% to $12.65 in pre-market trading. Starboard Value Acquisition is nearing a merger deal with Cyxtera Technologies Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported.
- Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: TRMT) rose 13.3% to $5.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported an increase in earnings for the fourth quarter.
- Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) rose 12.9% to $5.51 in pre-market trading. Vaccinex shares jumped 70% on Friday after the company announced the signing of two multi-project deals with leading pharmaceutical companies focused on leveraging its ActivMAb platform.
- Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE: NSTB) shares rose 12.8% to $12.35 in pre-market trading. Apex Clearing Corp has agreed to go public through a merger with Northern Star Investment Corp. II, Bloomberg reported.
- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) rose 12.1% to $17.80 in pre-market trading after jumping over 49% on Friday.
- Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) rose 12.1% to $5.55 in pre-market trading ahead of quarterly earnings.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose 9.9% to $14.45 in pre-market trading. The company was recently awarded US patent titled 'Antigen binding proteins that bind PD-L1.'
- Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: PTNR) rose 9.5% to $5.07 in pre-market trading after the company said it is considering several bids from various investors regarding possible acquisition of 20% of the rights to use company's fiber optic network for over NIS 550 million.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) shares rose 8.6% to $19.26 in pre-market trading. Vuzix shares surged around 12% on Friday after the company highlighted its smart glasses were featured in the American Medical Association's 'Special COVID-19 Edition for Accelerating Change in Medical Health Education Systems Science Student, Resident and Fellow Impact Challenge.'
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) rose 8.3% to $2.11 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Friday.
- 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) rose 8% to $28.18 in pre-market trading. 500.Com recently announced the acquisition of BTC.com businesses for 44.54 million shares of the company's common stock.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Ebix, Inc.. (NASDAQ: EBIX) fell 29.3% to $35.89 in pre-market trading. Ebix recently issued strong business outlook and discussed recent events.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) rose 14.7% to $6.17 in pre-market trading. Energous shares jumped over 94% on Friday following a Bloomberg report Apple is working on a magnetic battery pack. NOTE: Energous was not mentioned in the report.
- Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) shares fell 14.1% to $8.63 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Friday.
- Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) fell 14% to $3.25 in pre-market trading after climbing 35% on Friday.
- JMP Group LLC (NYSE: JMP) fell 12.3% to $6.30 in pre-market trading. JMP Group shares jumped around 45% on Friday after the company swung to a profit in the fourth quarter.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares fell 12% to $62.74 in pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Friday.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) fell 10.4% to $3.69 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 14% on Friday. ReWalk Robotics, last week, reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) fell 10.2% to $2.39 in pre-market trading after surging around 10% on Friday.
- Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) fell 9.9% to $9.40 in pre-market trading after surging around 8% on Friday.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) shares fell 9.9% to $4.94 in pre-market trading after declining 13% on Friday.
- Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRR) fell 9.9% to $3.90 in pre-market trading after dropping around 7% on Friday.
- 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) shares fell 9% to $27.88 in pre-market trading.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) fell 8.5% to $4.14 in pre-market trading after jumping around 15% on Friday.
- Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) fell 8.4% to $9.85 in pre-market trading after the company priced 5.34 million shares at $10.10 per share to raise $54 million in a secondary offering.
- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) fell 8.4% to $6.00 in pre-market trading. American Resources, last week, signed exclusive licenses for rare earth mineral processing and graphene patents from Ohio University.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares fell 7.8% to $3.30 in pre-market trading after jumping around 19% on Friday. The company and Rainmaker Worldwide, last week, terminated a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of Rainmaker Holland BV.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas