22 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2020 7:24am   Comments
Gainers

  • BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) rose 58.6% to $49.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported BNT162 vaccine program for the prevention of COVID-19 infection. BioNTech and Fosun Pharma also formed a COVID-19 vaccine strategic alliance in China.
  • Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) rose 26.2% to $2.55 in pre-market trading after falling over 6% on Friday.
  • NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) rose 19.1% to $8.17 in pre-market trading. Nanoviricides said it has completed the synthesis of a number of Nanoviricide drug candidates for testing after identification of virus-binding ligands.
  • Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 16.6% to $11.50 in pre-market trading after falling over 16% on Friday.
  • AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) rose 16.5% to $3.32 in pre-market trading after declining 26% on Friday.
  • OpGen, Inc (NASDAQ: OPGN) rose 15% to $2.31 in pre-market trading after rising over 5% on Friday.
  • Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ: XNCR) rose 9.8% to $29.06 in pre-market trading.
  • Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) rose 6.2% to $13.28 in pre-market trading.
  • Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares rose 6% to $12.35 in pre-market trading after declining around 10% on Friday.

Losers

  • Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) fell 73% to $0.74 in pre-market trading.
  • Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) fell 29% to $2.45 in pre-market trading after gaining around 26% on Friday.
  • Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) fell 25.2% to $3.57 in pre-market trading after dropping over 6% on Friday.
  • Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) fell 22.6% to $4.18 in pre-market trading after rising 8% on Friday.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares fell 17.8% to $4.13 in pre-market trading.
  • American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) fell 17.2% to $11.85 in pre-market trading. American Airlines announced plans to suspend nearly all long-haul international flights to Asia, Australia, Europe, New Zealand and South America due to coronavirus.
  • Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) shares fell 17.2% to $60.00 in pre-market trading. Wynn Resorts announced plans to temporarily close Wynn Las Vegas and Encore to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
  • United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) fell 16.9% to $34.61 in pre-market trading. United Air is in talks with administration officials about a possible government support, Reuters reported.
  • Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) fell 14.5% to $31.52 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Friday.
  • DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) fell 14.4% to $5.04 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Friday.
  • Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) fell 11.7% to $245.52 in the pre-market trading session following a report suggesting the company was fined €1.1 billion by the French Competition Authority for anti-competitive behavior in its distribution network.
  • EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) fell 10% to $31.47 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its FY20 capital spend plan.
  • Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV) fell 5.1% to $0.2950 in pre-market trading. ADVANZ PHARMA announced plans to acquire Correvio for approximately $76 million.

